Truck and Engine Manufacturers Issue Statement on EPA Emissions Rule

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association (EMA) issued the following statement today in response to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) new rule establishing revised emission standards for oxides of nitrogen (NO X ) from medium- and heavy-duty on-highway engines starting in model year 2027.

EMA President Jed R. Mandel said, "The Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association has a long history of working collaboratively with EPA to inform the development of stringent regulations and policies that achieve cleaner air and healthier communities. Those efforts have produced incredible technological achievements resulting in near-zero levels of NOX and PM emissions and improved fuel efficiency from today's diesel engines. Throughout the current regulatory process, EMA engaged with EPA by providing data and insights to help ensure the agency had a science-driven basis to finalize a feasible, cost effective, and market acceptable final rule.

"While we are still in the process of reviewing the details of the newly published NO X emissions rule, it is clear the rule is very stringent and will be challenging to implement. Our members are fully committed to working with the EPA and other stakeholders for its successful implementation. Ultimately, the success or failure of this rule hinges on the willingness and ability of trucking fleets to invest in purchasing the new technology to replace their older, higher-emitting vehicles.

"The commercial trucking industry is on the path to transformation, and manufacturers are leading the way through investment, innovation, and engineering. EMA and its members are committed to achieving a zero-emission future, and we look forward to serving as constructive partners in the implementation of EPA's Clean Trucks Plan."

EMA and its member companies are developing, manufacturing, and commercializing heavy-duty powertrains and vehicles that achieve cleaner air and healthier communities. In pursuit of those goals, manufacturers are both developing ultra-low emission diesel engines and investing billions of dollars in zero-emission vehicles and related technologies. EMA also is working to ensure federal and state regulatory efforts foster the conditions for success on both fronts. More information about EMA's policy positions and advocacy efforts is available at www.cleantruckfacts.com.

The Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association (EMA) represents the world's leading manufacturers of medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, internal combustion engines, and zero-emission powertrains. EMA works with governments and other stakeholders to help the nation achieve its goals of cleaner air and lower greenhouse gas emissions, and to ensure that regulatory standards are technology feasible, cost effective, and successful. By continually improving commercial vehicle and powertrain technologies, EMA's members are in the forefront of providing clean and efficient products that meet their customers' business needs and protect the environment.

