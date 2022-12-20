CopperHill with AIR Connect Joins the Elation Health Platform to Enable Interoperability

Partnership simplifies integrations between Elation's platform and systems for innovative primary care practices including Salesforce Health Cloud and AWS

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elation Health , the clinical-first technology company powering innovation in primary care, today announced a partnership with CopperHill , a healthcare and life sciences technology and consulting company that delivers integration and data solutions with AIR Connect. Through this program, CopperHill is making the AIR Connect Elation Accelerator available today to the more than 24,000 clinicians caring for millions of Americans through Elation's collaborative, clinical-first electronic health record (EHR) technology. AIR Connect extends the Elation Salesforce Health Cloud application programming interface (API) to other innovative digital health systems, helping clinicians gain the most detailed information on their patients and deliver the highest levels of care.

"We're thrilled to partner with Elation, a company that shares our vision to solve interoperability challenges," said Tyler Wax, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at CopperHill. "Elation's commitment to improving patient care through a better provider experience aligns with our goal to eliminate administrative burdens across the healthcare ecosystem. We are very impressed by the Elation team and the technology it built to enable connectivity. The AIR Connect Elation Accelerator is such a natural fit to simplify integrations and give more time back to clinicians to serve patients."

From referral management and patient intake to billing and claims processing, integrating Elation using CopperHill with AIR Connect simplifies interoperability. Together, this enhances patient experiences, reduces costs integrating with healthcare companies, and simplifies the day-to-day tasks of healthcare staff. CopperHill with AIR Connect joins Hint Health, Reimbursify, PatientPop, and Kareo along with 300 other growing Elation marketplace partners including top national labs, health information exchanges, and radiology centers focused on primary care.

"Using AIR Connect with Salesforce and Elation saves us time, eliminates duplicate tasks, reduces manual entries, prevents errors from manual updates and more," said Nicole Lewis, MHA, Vice President of Clinical Operations at Private Medical, one practice today using AIR Connect with Salesforce and Elation. "This integration gives our teams the power to seamlessly share information such as scheduling, patient intake details, appointment needs, and clinical information between Elation and Salesforce making it easier than ever to provide both physicians and patients an exceptionally productive experience."

Elation's platform supports primary care success across all settings from single-physician practices to the largest clinical innovators. Designed from inside a primary care practice, Elation's platform rethinks the role of the EHR to prioritize the delivery of personal and informed patient care in a value-driven, primary care-led healthcare future.

"With an easy-to-use, modern platform that accelerates technology-enabled team-based care, we're pleased to offer our primary care community the CopperHill with AIR Connect network for seamless, enhanced data sharing," said Fareed Taghvaee, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Elation Health.

Read here for more on Private Medical's success.

About CopperHill

CopperHill helps healthcare and life sciences companies use technology to create better, smarter, and more efficient solutions to address their business challenges and enable them for organizational success. CopperHill is a Salesforce Consulting & ISV Partner and AWS Select Tier Partner located outside Philadelphia. CopperHill specializes in a variety of Salesforce.com and AWS products, integration, healthcare, and data solutions. AIR Connect is a full interoperability platform solution with a suite of products that focus on the needs of healthcare and life sciences companies. AIR Connect, the AIR Platform integration and middleware tool, simplifies integration with its growing library of standard connectors and accelerators.

About Elation Health

Elation Health is the most trusted technology platform for high-value primary care. Since 2010, the company has delivered clinical-first solutions — built on a collaborative electronic health record (EHR) — that helps primary care organizations start, grow, and succeed in delivering the highest-quality personalized care to patients. Elation supports primary care clinicians by relieving administrative burden and restoring the doctor-patient relationship so that they can return to the craft of medicine. The company serves 24,000 clinicians caring for more than 12 million Americans, including thousands of small independent practices and large prominent digital health innovators. Elation Health is looking at another year of advancement ahead, securing $50 million in Series D funding in July of 2022 with plans to keep investing in technology and services as they continue to rapidly scale. Learn more at elationhealth.com, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

