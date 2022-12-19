Innovid Appoints David Helmreich as Global Chief Commercial Officer

20+ year industry veteran to lead revenue and client-focused functions

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovid (NYSE: CTV), an independent advertising platform for the delivery, personalization and measurement of converged TV, today announced the appointment of David Helmreich as Innovid's Chief Commercial Officer. Helmreich, who brings over two decades of experience to the role, will be responsible for leading Innovid's revenue-related functions including sales, marketing, and client support world wide. He will report to Zvika Netter, CEO and Co-Founder at Innovid.

"As part of our ongoing mission to transform the future of TV advertising, Innovid continues to grow and expand globally across products and customer groups," said Netter. "This is a strategic hire as we enter this next phase. David will oversee and integrate the commercial facets of our business, unlocking the full potential of our offerings. He has a strong track record of identifying growth opportunities, scaling businesses,leading innovation, and driving transformation.I look forward to his leadership contributions at Innovid."

As CCO, Helmreich will lead the charge in driving new commercial opportunities for Innovid as the company expands the scale of its platform across the full gamut of converged TV advertising. He will be responsible for revenue growth and increasing value with new and existing clients. He will also lead efforts in ensuring alignment between all revenue-related functions including marketing, sales, customer support, product development, pricing, and revenue management.

For over 20 years, Helmreich has built his career in the marketing and advertising technology ecosystem across public and privately-held companies, and previously served as Chief Revenue Officer for Stackline. Prior to Stackline, Helmreich was Chief Revenue Officer and Group Vice President at Oracle Marketing Cloud, where he drove impressive organizational growth by integrating commercial, product, and service teams of legacy acquisitions. Helmreich also held senior leadership positions in companies such as TARGUSInfo (sold to Neustar) and LiveIntent. Helmreich is a decorated US Navy Veteran.

"As the TV advertising industry grows more complex across a fragmented media landscape, Innovid is uniquely suited for this moment," said Helmreich. "Our independent advertising technology platform ties together the delivery, personalization, and measurement of ads, enabling us to provide marketers with a truly unified view of their converged campaigns across linear, CTV, and digital. I am excited to help drive visibility, value, and growth for the company as the TV landscape evolves, and look forward to working with the team to continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients."

About Innovid

Innovid (NYSE:CTV) powers advertising delivery, personalization, measurement, and outcomes across linear, connected TV (CTV) and digital for the world's largest brands. Through a global infrastructure that enables cross-platform ad serving, data-driven creative, and measurement, Innovid offers its clients always-on intelligence to optimize advertising investment across channels, platforms, screens, and devices. Innovid is an independent platform that leads the market in converged TV innovation, through proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships designed to reimagine TV advertising. Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit innovid.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

