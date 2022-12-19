Holiday Entertaining Made Easy Thanks to SeaPak

Prepare restaurant-quality dishes at home in minutes with the help of these delicious recipes that feature high-quality SeaPak frozen shrimp.

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood, helping home cooks put great-tasting shrimp and seafood on their families' tables for nearly 75 years, is sharing two recipes sure to wow guests and loved ones this holiday season. While SeaPak products are great on their own, a few easy and inexpensive kitchen hacks can elevate them into dishes people will dream about for years to come.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9115151-seapak-holiday-entertaining-recipes/

For the first hack, wrap SeaPak Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp with slices of prosciutto and red pepper, bake, and you've got a simply stunning dish. For the second hack, use bamboo skewers and SeaPak Tempura Shrimp to re-create a favorite party treat at home — Tempura Shrimp Sticks with Warm Apricot Dipping Sauce .

Perfect for those planning a party on a budget or just wanting to put smiles on their friends' and families' faces, both recipes hit the trifecta of being delicious, affordable, and convenient.

"The versatility that SeaPak offers is what makes the products so appealing," said Ciera Womack, Director of Marketing, Seafood, for Rich's Consumer Brands Division. "SeaPak Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp and SeaPak Tempura Shrimp both work just as well on their own as they do at the center of these delicious and easy recipes, which are ideal for holiday get-togethers."

Find SeaPak products at selected retailers nationwide or through SeaPak's convenient product locator: seapak.com/where-to-buy . To learn more about SeaPak, visit seapak.com and follow the company's social media accounts on Facebook , Pinterest , and Instagram .

Prosciutto-Wrapped Party Shrimp

This appetizer or main course starts with SeaPak Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp and comes together in minutes with just three additional ingredients.

1 (9-ounce) package SeaPak® Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp

12 (1-inch) strips of roasted red pepper

12 (1-inch) strips of prosciutto

12 small basil leaves

Directions

1. Heat oven to 425ºF. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

2. While shrimp is still frozen, place one piece of roasted red pepper on the shrimp. Wrap a prosciutto strip around the pepper and shrimp and place on the prepared baking sheet (ends to the underside).

3. Bake according to package directions for 14 to 17 minutes or until shrimp is cooked through.

4. Serve hot and garnished with basil leaves. Serves four.

View original content:

SOURCE SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood