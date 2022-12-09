SONEX HEALTH PRESIDENT AND CEO BOB PAULSON NAMED ONE OF TWIN CITIES BUSINESS 100 PEOPLE TO KNOW IN 2023

Paulson recognized among other strong Minnesota leaders

EAGAN, Minn., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob Paulson, president and CEO of Sonex Health, has been named to the Twin Cities Business 100 (TCB 100) People to Know in 2023. The winners were announced Dec. 8 at an event and awards ceremony hosted by Twin Cities Business.

Founded in 2014, Sonex Health’s mission is to be the world leader in ultrasound guided surgery by delivering physicians innovative therapies that reduce invasiveness, improve safety, and reduce the cost of care. Developed by Dr. Darryl E. Barnes and Dr. Jay Smith at the Mayo Clinic, Sonex Health’s proprietary technologies include UltraGuideCTR which may be utilized with or without ultrasound guidance to perform carpal tunnel release, and UltraGuideTFR for the treatment of trigger finger. (PRNewswire)

The TCB 100 list recognizes the newsmakers, innovators and trailblazers who are driving change in the year ahead. These individuals represent businesses across Minnesota, as well as government and philanthropic roles that affect the business community.

"I am honored by this recognition and incredibly grateful to be part of such a talented and dedicated team at Sonex Health," said Paulson. "It's extremely rewarding to work alongside the co-founders of Sonex Health and our colleagues who are passionate and committed to developing and commercializing life-changing ultrasound-guided therapies that improve the overall treatment experience and reduce the cost of care for patients, physicians and payors."

Sonex Health's mission is to be a world leader in ultrasound-guided procedures by delivering physicians innovative therapies that reduce invasiveness, improve safety and reduce the cost of care. In the past year, the Sonex Health team has achieved several major milestones. Some of those milestones include approaching 16,000 commercial ultrasound-guided carpal tunnel release procedures with its UltraGuideCTR device, as well as the full U.S. commercial launch of its UltraGuideTFR device, which is used in conjunction with real-time ultrasound guidance to perform trigger finger release (TFR) procedures. Sonex also announced the first multicenter randomized controlled trial in the United States to compare the efficacy and safety of traditional mini-open carpal tunnel release (mOCTR) and carpal tunnel release using the FDA-cleared UltraGuideCTR and real-time ultrasound guidance.

Prior to joining Sonex Health in 2021, Paulson served as CEO, president and a board member of medical device companies VentureMed, NxThera and Restore Medical. He also previously held executive leadership roles at Endocardial Solutions, Advanced Bionics and Medtronic. Before joining the medtech industry, Paulson held positions in marketing, corporate development, legal and finance at General Mills, and practiced corporate, M&A and securities law with the Minneapolis law firm of Lindquist & Vennum.

