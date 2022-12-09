Robocorp Awarded World Finance Innovation Award

Leading RPA Provider Honored as the Most Innovative Company in the Software Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robocorp has been named the Most Innovative Company in the Software Industry for the 2022-2023 World Finance Innovation Awards . These awards recognize industry leaders who are disrupting systems of production, management, and governance and are creating a new tomorrow.

"We are honored to be named the Most Innovative Company in the Software Industry by World Finance," said Robocorp CEO and Founder, Antti Karjalainen. "This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to revolutionizing the finance industry through the use of cutting-edge RPA and automation. Innovation is at the core of everything Robocorp does, and we look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of what is possible in years to come."

World Finance created the Innovation Awards as they believe there is an opportunity for companies and industries to further technological integration, whilst also demanding levels of collaboration, innovation, and operational performance never witnessed before. These awards capture individuals who are not only furthering industrial revolution but are disrupting systems and magnifying their impact.

To date, Robocorp's solutions have shown immense success in the financial industry. Utilizing automation, users can streamline and improve their processes and operations, automate repetitive and mundane tasks, reduce costs, and enhance their overall competitiveness. With automation, finance firms and companies can create happier, more efficient, and more strategic teams.

At the end of the day, innovation in finance is no longer a process or supplement to the core strategy, but a central tenant and reminder to dig deeper, ask more questions, and continuously strive for ongoing transformation across all areas of business.

To view the full list of winners, please visit the World Finance Innovation Awards website here .

ABOUT ROBOCORP

Robocorp empowers businesses and teams to work smarter by shattering previous RPA and intelligent automation boundaries. The company makes it easy, affordable, and fast to build software robots and automate manual tasks with first-class, open-source process automation tools. It also provides a robust, secure orchestration and execution platform to allow customers to run both cloud-based and self-managed robotic automations with consumption-based pricing. Robocorp is backed by Benchmark, Canvas Ventures, Slow Ventures, FirstMinute Capital, Harpoon Ventures, Uncorrelated Ventures, Artisanal Ventures, Haystack, and angels. Robocorp is headquartered in San Francisco, with our primary offices being online. Learn more at https://robocorp.com/ .

