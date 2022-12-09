COMPUTER SCIENCE ADDED TO LOCAL SCHOOL CURRICULA

Innovate Academy and Hockessin Montessori School Partner with S2STEM

to Teach Students Computer Science and Coding as Part of New School Curriculum

GARNET VALLEY, Pa., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, Innovate Academy and Hockessin Montessori School introduced computer science to their school curriculum through a partnership with S2STEM, a local learning center in Garnet Valley.

S2STEM - Where Learning STEM is Fun! (PRNewswire)

Students in grades 1-8 at Hockessin Montessori School and those in grades 6-8 at Innovate Academy are learning coding and computer science as part of their mandatory core classes.

"Partnering with these two schools to provide computer science and coding allows us to reach more students," says Saleem Shaik, co-founder of S2STEM. "Our after-school and summer STEM programs are wonderful enrichment opportunities, but by bringing our STEM programs into the classrooms, we're able to provide equitable access to STEM learning for all children."

At the start of the 2022-23 school year, Hockessin Montessori School contracted with S2STEM for one year to bring its team of certified teachers to teach computer science to grades 1-8.

At the same time, Innovate Academy contracted with S2STEM for three years to teach computer science as a new mandatory subject for all its middle schoolers. "We are passionate about offering an innovative curriculum," says Sabrina Mandujano Luna , Principal of Innovate Academy. "In partnering with S2STEM, our students will gain the digital skills crucial for their future."

Since its inception four years ago, S2STEM has helped kids ages 4-16 discover the exciting world of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) through hands-on before- and after-school programs and summer camps. These new multi-year in-school partnerships are the next step in introducing more young people to the world of STEM.

For information about partnership opportunities with S2STEM, or to learn about other S2STEM programs, visit www.s2stem.com or call 610-255-2525.

About S2STEM

Established in 2018 by partners Santhi Chitturi and Saleem Shaik, S2STEM offers innovative STEM.org-accredited programs for children ages 4-16. S2STEM's team of expert, certified instructors encourages kids to explore, create, and problem-solve through the tenants of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math). Whether it's from the safety of their facility in Garnet Valley or at partner locations throughout Delaware and New Castle Counties, S2STEM is teaching, inspiring, and creating tomorrow's leaders and game-changers. At S2STEM, learning is fun.

Contact: Saleem Shaik, Co-founder

Phone: 610-255-2525

Email: Saleem@s2stem.com

