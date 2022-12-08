Warmth, Care, Christmas -- Jackery Announces Xmas Giveaway

Jackery has caught the spirit of giving

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Every time we love, every time we give, it's Christmas." This ethos is embodied by Jackery, a global provider of solar power solutions. The company celebrated its 10th Anniversary this year with a series of giveaways and deals. But as a company that's founded on principles of giving back, it's not slowing down its generosity, heading straight into the holiday season with even more discounts. Solar power solutions will be up to 28% off in celebrations and events all month long.

'Tis the season of giving, and Jackery's loyal following of outdoor enthusiasts and adventurers will be pleased to gain access to several opportunities to save.

Jackery's Xmas Giveaway will bring warmth and care to everyone, with holiday buyers enjoying up to 28% off on selected Jackery products. Online, Jackery is going to make people's wishes come true, hosting a "Rub the Lamp" social media campaign where they give 10 lucky followers the products of their dreams, for free.

Jackery Holiday Deals

Jackery will be unveiling numerous deals in December. Some of its most popular products will be available for the lowest prices ever. These limited time offers will be available from December 8th - December 18th.

The Jackery Solar Generator 1500 — A Jackery fan favorite, this heavy-duty solar power generator can handle big tasks, has enhanced safety features and fast-charging, and is ultra-durable for any conditions. The SG1500 will be eligible for a great 25% off or $730 off.

The Jackery Solar Generator 1000v — Jackery's tried-and-true mid-capacity solar generator is perfect for backup power, road trips, RV-life, camping trips, and more. It's expertly manufactured and great for all seasons. The SG1000 will be eligible for $300 OFF.

The Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station — This portable power station is a tidy package of everything you need for an outdoor excursion, whether going on a day-trip, weekend excursion, or work from anywhere. It powers multiple devices and the E1000 will be eligible for $200 OFF.

The Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro Portable Power Station— Jackery's latest greatest invention, the 2000 Pro is currently Jackery's premiere model; an award-winning solar power package that features best-in-class panels and a generator for heavy-duty off-the-grid power needs. The E2000 Pro will be eligible for $420 OFF.

The Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro, the bundle product additionally comes with an outstanding 28% off, and up to a $799 discount off.

The Spirit of Giving

The Jackery team launched the company with a single-minded purpose: to make it easier for people to live the life they loved while not relying on traditional power. They have championed the green movement, donated big to natural disasters, and provided thousands of families world-wide with ultimate peace of mind.

The company's goals of being the go-to solar power provider has come true, and they are still passionately on a mission to bring positivity and influence for good. Jackery is joining hands with like-minded influencers and partners this holiday season to multiply its impact.

From discounts that make its products more successful to families, with any budget to a campaign to make wishes come true, Jackery is living out the spirit of giving all holiday long.

Want to learn more about Jackery's Christmas events? Click here.

