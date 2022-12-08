PR Newswire to Serve as Official News Partner and Media Center Host for CES 2023

Cision teams up with CTA to amplify storytelling at CES

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PR Newswire, a Cision company and the premier global provider of communication and content amplification, announced it will serve as the official news distribution partner and will power the Exhibitor Media Center at the 2023 CES for the third year in a row. CES, the most influential technology event in the world, will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada from January 5-8, featuring the world's largest tech companies and showcasing cutting edge products for the nearly 100,000 attendees expected to attend.

The partnership will utilize Cision's expertise and experience to equip brands in sharing milestone announcements and updates instantly with more than 4,000 websites, nearly 3,000 media outlets, and more than 550 news content systems. The offering includes content writing and services, CES official website promotion, global press release distribution, guaranteed paid placement , video production, and multimedia communication, along with monitoring of CES's website.

"Thousands of companies rely on CES to support their corporate strategy, build awareness and drive revenue," said Jamie Kaplan, Vice President of Communications, Consumer Technology Association. "PR Newswire enhances the credibility and visibility exhibitors are looking for to tell their story and amplify media coverage in the most authentic way."

Cision will host a webinar ahead of the event to prepare companies and communication leaders on how to maximize media coverage both during and after the event. The webinar will be held Thursday, December 15 at 2pm ET/1pm CT and will feature Jamie Kaplan, Vice President of Communications at the Consumer Technology Association; Camille Rollason, Insights Director at Cision; and Shibani Joshi, Technology journalist and moderator. They'll discuss the following topics:

How brands can successfully stand out during CES to receive media coverage

How technology is addressing the increasing need for heightened personal security

How this year's overall theme of "Human Security for All" is defined and continues to evolve

Register for the webinar here .

To learn more about Cision PR Newswire's partnership with CTA and see CES exhibitor news and media kits, visit the Official CES 2023 Exhibitor Media Center .

About Cision

Cision is a comprehensive communications platform enabling more than 100,000 public relations and marketing professionals around the world to understand, influence and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision enables the next generation of communication professionals to strategically operate in the modern media landscape where company success is directly impacted by public opinion. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including PR Newswire, MultiVu, Brandwatch, Cision Communications Cloud® and Cision Insights. To learn more, visit www.cision.com and follow @Cision on Twitter.

Contact Information:

For media inquiries, please contact: Cision Public Relations, cision@kcsa.com

