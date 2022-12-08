PlanMember Opens New Financial Center in Fresno, CA

CARPINTERIA, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanMember Financial Corporation is pleased to announce the opening of a new financial center located in Fresno, CA, AGAPE Planning Partners, owned and managed by Nathan Moore, CFP® a Financial Planner who has been a securities-licensed financial services professional for 23 years. AGAPE's team of financial professionals offer retirement planning, tax planning and estate planning to educators, employer groups and individual investors throughout the United States.

(PRNewsfoto/PlanMember Securities) (PRNewswire)

AGAPE Planning Partners was founded by Nathan Moore in 2008 with a focus on providing effective stewardship strategies for their clients. "We are dedicated to making available financial literacy to all our clients, with a particular emphasis on women professionals." says Mr. Moore. "A recent study[1] indicates that while 48% of women feel confident about their finances, only 28% feel empowered to act. Our Financial Center's mission is to empower our clients." To learn more, go to www.appwealth.com.

PlanMember, with more than $15 billion in assets, specializes in the 403(b), 457(b) and 401(k) marketplace. To date, PlanMember has established 44 Financial Centers in 24 states, with a goal of expanding to 80 Financial Centers nationwide.

"We're very excited to partner with Nathan," says Jon Ziehl, PlanMember's President and CEO. "The affiliation with AGAPE Planning Partners supports PlanMember's ongoing efforts to expand our Financial Center business model across the country. We look forward to a long and successful relationship."

About PlanMember: For more than three decades PlanMember Financial Corporation, through its operating subsidiaries, has provided personalized retirement planning and administrative services to public and private sector employers and employees utilizing a broad selection of investment programs. The company is headquartered in Carpinteria, CA.

Securities and advisory services are offered through PlanMember Securities Corporation (PSEC), a registered broker/dealer, investment advisor and member FINRA/SIPC. AGAPE Planning Partners and PlanMember Securities Corporation are independently owned and operated companies.

[1] Bank of America, Women, Money Confidence: A Lifelong Relationship, June 2022.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PlanMember Securities