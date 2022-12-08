Maple Leaf Foods and the Maple Leaf Centre for Food Security Announce Four $15,000 Scholarships for the 2023-24 Academic Year

Scholarships will recognize the extraordinary contribution of several past Chairs of the Maple Leaf Foods' Board of Directors, including David Emerson, Wallace McCain, Purdy Crawford, and W. Geoffrey Beattie.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: MFI) Maple Leaf Foods and the Maple Leaf Centre for Food Security ("the Centre") are pleased to announce funding for four $15,000 scholarships to be awarded in the summer of 2023. These scholarships are in recognition of the extraordinary contribution of David Emerson, Wallace McCain, Purdy Crawford, and W. Geoffrey Beattie as past Chairs of the Maple Leaf Foods' Board of Directors.

Scholarships will be awarded to candidates with strong academic records, who are pursuing research that aligns with the Centre's goal to structurally reduce food insecurity, and whose research is feasible, methodologically rigorous, and will contribute to the body of knowledge on food insecurity in Canada. Masters and PhD students who are conducting thesis research on risk factors and interventions to address food insecurity are encouraged to apply.

"These scholarship students will contribute to our understanding of food insecurity, a critical health and social issue that affects one in six households in Canada," said Michael McCain, CEO of Maple Leaf Foods. "They will also enable academic researchers to pursue a field vital to advancing social, health and equity. We're grateful to the Centre's independent directors, who will conduct a rigorous review to award these scholarships to high impact research projects."

Scholarship applications will be due on February 10th, 2023. This marks the fourth year of the Scholarship in Food Insecurity program, which has financially supported nine Masters and PhD students since 2019. To learn more about these students and their research, or to learn about the scholarship awards process, visit our Scholarships webpage: www.feedopportunity.com/apply-for-funding/scholarships/.

About the Maple Leaf Centre for Food Security

The Maple Leaf Centre for Action on Food Security, operating as the Maple Leaf Centre for Food Security ("the Centre"), is a registered charity committed to working collaboratively to reduce food insecurity in Canada by 50% by 2030. The Centre advocates for critical public policies and invests in knowledge building and programs that advance the capacity of people and communities to achieve sustainable food security. The Centre was created in 2016 and is governed by a board of directors, including four independent experts.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife® and Field Roast™. The Company employs approximately 14,000 people and does business primarily in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

