The Howard Hughes Corporation® Publishes HHCommunities Report Highlighting Leadership in Environmental Sustainability and Community-Centric Development

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard Hughes Corporation ® (NYSE: HHC) published today its annual HHCommunities Report, which details the company's efforts throughout 2021 in environmentally conscious and socially responsible planning, development, and operations across its national portfolio. The company operates the country's leading portfolio of large-scale, mixed-use master planned communities, spanning approximately 118,000 gross acres across six regions. As the generational steward of these communities, HHC is committed to supporting UN Sustainable Development Goals and leveraging its expansive scale to make a positive impact.

The Howard Hughes Corporation is recognized as an industry leader in sustainability. The company was recently ranked by GRESB in its 2022 Real Estate Assessment as #1 in the U.S. Diversified Listed peer group and recognized as Sector Leader in the Americas Diversified category for its sustainability performance and best practices within the real estate industry. In the company's Houston region, The Woodlands® and Bridgeland® became the first master planned communities in Texas to achieve LEED for Communities precertification, with The Woodlands being the largest community globally to receive this recognition.

In addition to HHC's 82 active green building certifications including ENERGY STAR and LEED, the new HHCommunities Report highlights the company's extensive efforts driving social cohesion and integration throughout its regions. Along with curating hundreds of community-focused events that attract thousands of residents and contributing millions of dollars to charitable organizations in and around HHC communities that support a strong social and cultural fabric, HHC has advanced programming and policies that support DEI initiatives throughout its communities and business practices. With a focus on educational sponsorship and mentorship, the company is dedicated to transforming the real estate industry with more equitable opportunities and developing a more diverse and inclusive generation of new leaders.

Throughout The Howard Hughes Corporation's communities, innovation continues to advance sustainable placemaking—from conceptualizing the Houston area's first mass timber office building to revitalizing the historic Tin Building at the Seaport in New York City. HHC's commitment to positive impacts on the environment and occupant health continues to be independently verified through the LEED green building rating system. New projects in development include a new medical office and the Marlow mixed-use residential apartment building in Downtown Columbia®, Maryland; the Tanager Echo apartments and 1700 Pavilion office building in Summerlin®, Nevada; mixed-use residential towers at Ward Village® in Hawai'i; and the development of Bridgeland Central® in the Houston region.

The company's recent acquisition of 37,000 acres in the Phoenix West Valley marks the beginning of HHC's new master planned community of Teravalis™ and an exciting new chapter in the company's legacy of forward-thinking design and development as it envisions—from the ground up—a self-sustaining ecosystem in one of the fastest growing regions in the country.

"Our expansive portfolio and enormous scale provide HHC a unique opportunity to build next-generation communities and make a meaningful, positive impact on people's lives at a local, regional, and national level," said David R. O'Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of The Howard Hughes Corporation. "We embrace the responsibility that comes with this opportunity and remain focused on making our developments sustainable, giving back to our communities, protecting our landscapes, supporting inclusivity, and establishing communities that create value and wellbeing for generations to come."

About The Howard Hughes Corporation®

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned cities and communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport in New York City; Downtown Columbia®, Maryland; The Woodlands®, The Woodlands Hills®, and Bridgeland® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin®, Las Vegas; Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawai'i; and Teravalis™ in the Greater Phoenix, Arizona area. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative place making, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC.

