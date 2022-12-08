Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For November 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $84.2 billion as of November 30, 2022, an increase of $4.2 billion from assets under management at October 31, 2022. The increase was due to market appreciation of $4.6 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $252 million and distributions of $177 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 10/31/2022 Flows Appreciation Distributions 11/30/2022 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $18,180 $152 $1,240 $ - $19,572 Japan Subadvisory 8,211 86 553 (80) 8,770 Subadvisory excluding Japan 5,249 (45) 394 - 5,598 Total Institutional Accounts 31,640 193 2,187 (80) 33,940 Open-end Funds 37,228 (447) 1,960 (46) 38,695 Closed-end Funds 11,103 2 495 (51) 11,549 Total AUM $79,971 ($252) $4,642 ($177) $84,184

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

View original content:

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.