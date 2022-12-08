Click, Click, Customized… Impartner's New Custom Objects Functionality Eliminates Reliance on CRM for Partner Management

Impartner Custom Objects positions the company's PRM as the must-have partnership management platform, enabling all the functionality needed for the PRM system to control and be the system of record for all indirect revenue activities and programs

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, today reduced weeks of PRM customization down to a few clicks with Impartner Custom Objects. This new capability creates code-free data customization for each company's unique channel business cases. Click, Click Customized…Impartner PRM can now be the platform for all indirect channel programs and activities without any customization.

"We've reduced what used to be weeks of engagement meetings and code customization down to clicks," said Gary Sabin, VP of Product at Impartner. "You manage your partners' data your way. We're extending the flexibility of PRM, making it a true platform that builds processes specific to the needs of your partner channel. Your PRM becomes core to your indirect channel—where 70% of the revenue flows—as your CRM is to your direct channel."

Custom Objects provides the partner channel with the extensibility for any unique business case in the partner channel. The customization ties a company's personalized objects into Impartner PRM's UI tools and workflow processes. Custom Objects are designed with excellent partner experience in mind.

For example, companies can track partner requests, such as demo units or marketing initiatives. Or they can track warranties. Or channel executives can design a specific partner feedback survey. Or the channel team can assign projects to partners and then view, edit, add comments, attach files or see the status on a beautiful dashboard. No coding is required. No customization engagements are needed. Every use case can be created or tracked with specific, channel-centric information tied to it.

"With Custom Objects, channels don't need to invest in a CRM," Sabin said. "All channel processes can be tracked in the PRM system. Leave the CRM for the direct channel."

The Custom Objects solution is for any size company, not just a mid-market company. Enterprises with specific use cases and complex systems can implement it just as easily as any other.

To learn more about how Impartner helps corporations from the smallest to the largest enterprises like Honeywell, Qualtrics and Vertiv grow their channel revenue by an average of 32.3% in the first year of use alone, click here.

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

