Anglepoint Launches New Public Sector Software Compliance Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anglepoint, the leading Software Asset Management (SAM) services provider for the Public Sector and the Global 2000, has launched the Software Supply Chain Security (SSCS) offering. As mandated by Executive Order 14028, federal government agencies must complete a full audit of their software as part of widespread efforts to improve the nation's cybersecurity. The SSCS offering encompasses a pre-packaged suite of tools and support for agency compliance with the new requirements as set forth by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) in accordance with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) under publication 800-218.

Philippe de Raet, Anglepoint's Vice President of Business Development for Public Sector clients, says, "More than ever before, the government's mission to safeguard information and systems against threats and vulnerabilities sits firmly at the forefront of every agency Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Anglepoint stands ready to assist Federal agencies in meeting all requirements as specified by the OMB security regulations in accordance with NIST 800-218 within the designated time frames. We are excited to collaborate with government agencies to meet these important milestones."

SSCS addresses the three major areas of the regulations that agencies must meet, including: 1) completing a software inventory, 2) developing process and training plans, and 3) attaining self-attestation from all software vendors. Anglepoint's Chief Product Officer, Kris Johnson, says, "Anglepoint understands the unique security concerns faced by the US government. SSCS was carefully crafted to offer agencies a level of service in achieving compliance with these complicated regulations that is not available anywhere else. Rather than relying on already over-burdened internal teams or a patchwork of outside consultants, Anglepoint's SSCS experts take agencies through each step necessary to achieve compliance while adhering to the quick succession of deadlines."

ABOUT ANGLEPOINT

Anglepoint is the leading provider of SAM & ITAM services to the Fortune 500 & Global 2000. Anglepoint's services drive cost optimization, risk mitigation, strategic planning within the cloud, SaaS, enterprise software and hardware estates of complex hybrid IT environments. We deliver comprehensive managed services including SAM strategy, execution, process automation, technology selection and implementation.

