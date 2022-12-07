SymphonyAI Summit ends 2022 with Significant Growth in the U.S. Across Multiple Industry Verticals

Market momentum follows as SymphonyAI Summit was named as an Honorable Mention in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for IT Service Management Tools and rebranding from Symphony SummitAI

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SymphonyAI Summit, a SymphonyAI business, announced today that it has doubled its U.S. customer count within the past year. This notable growth milestone in AI-enabled enterprise workflow and IT asset and service management deployments is a result of SymphonyAI Summit's expansion into multiple sectors, including finance, healthcare, and state and local government and education (SLED). Noteworthy new customers include Alamance County, North Carolina, and Appalachian Regional Healthcare. Additionally, SymphonyAI Summit recently rebranded from Symphony SummitAI to align with other SymphonyAI verticals.

Closing out a momentous year, SymphonyAI Summit was recognized as an Honorable Mention in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for IT Service Management (ITSM) Tools report and was named a Customers' Choice in the March 2022 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer: IT Service Management Tools for the fourth consecutive time.

The Summit team will discuss 2023 strategy and why IT leaders are betting big on AI and automation for their service desk processes at this year's Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operation & Cloud Strategies Conference on December 7th in Las Vegas.

SymphonyAI Summit unifies service management, asset management, an AI-powered virtual agent, and operations management into a single, easy to use, enterprise-grade platform for all service requests across an organization. Through AI-driven intelligence and workflow automation, SymphonyAI Summit's tools are designed to understand the context of an issue and to automatically resolve incidents and service requests.

SymphonyAI Summit was recognized by additional industry organizations in 2022, including:

Satyen Vyas, CEO, SymphonyAI Summit, said: "The SymphonyAI Summit team prioritizes outstanding AI-powered software capabilities to help organizations of all sizes intelligently improve operations and deliver outstanding experiences to end users. The growth this year in the U.S. and in other regions is part of our overall strategy to provide customers with an easy-to-use AI-enabled enterprise workflow platform that delivers significantly better TCO. To us, the industry recognition by Gartner and others is both acknowledgment of this momentum and a catalyzing force for our exciting product development roadmap."

About the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference

The Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference focuses on key topics for infrastructure and operations (I&O) leaders, including how to embrace change and serve evolving enterprise needs through optimizing workloads, maximizing efficiency, and building resilient systems and teams.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI SaaS company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth industries, including retail, consumer packaged goods, finance, manufacturing, media, IT/enterprise service management, and the public sector. SymphonyAI has many leading enterprise customers in each of these industries. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly, thanks to the work of 2,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is a SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. www.symphonyai.com

About SymphonyAI Summit

SymphonyAI Summit, a SymphonyAI business, offers smarter enterprise workflows, unifying service management, asset management, "CINDE" a virtual agent, and more in a single, easy-to-use, AI-driven platform resulting in more cost-effective operations at faster time to value. Leading organizations across the globe rely on SymphonyAI Summit for ESM, ITSM, ITAM, and service automation to deliver exceptional user experiences. www.symphonysummit.com

