OrderSolutions Launches New "Restaurant Processes as a Service" Solution to Help Restaurants Substantially Reduce Labor Costs & Solve Staffing Challenges

MIAMI, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From 2020 to date, restaurants have been facing significant labor challenges: Restaurants are missing 30% - 50% of their phone calls for take out orders due to staffing challenges and employee retention issues. The extreme increase in the minimum wage has taken a toll on profit margins and has contributed to low staffing issues. For example, Gavin Newsom, the Governor of California, signed a bill to raise the minimum wage to more than $20 an hour for California fast food workers. Margins have continued to shrink and many restaurants are leveraging offshore labor options to alleviate cost increases. OrderSolutions , the leader in offshore support for restaurants, has gained popularity by helping restaurants adapt to the new climate and ease their labor / financial burden. OrderSolutions has created a special suite of products, Restaurant Process as a Service (RPaaS), offering essential restaurant-operating services. This suite of products allows brands to save more than 50% on labor costs compared to staffing internally.

RPaaS creates a one stop shop for restaurant brands to automate and outsource back office functions, as well as non-core functions. The benefits are extremely impactful - increased operational leverage, profitability, guest experience improvement, and more. OrderSolutions utilize RPaaS to manage recruiting, which has been a major pain point across large restaurant brands . OrderSolutions can leverage a restaurant's recruiting platform and convert new job applications to job interviews fast. This is freeing up restaurant managers time and allowing them to focus on higher value tasks.

OrderSolutions is doubling down on restaurant back office automation by partnering with fast growing Robotic Process Automation firm Stealth Scaling . OrderSolutions' partnership with Stealth Scaling is building automated processes that are specific for the restaurant industry such as invoice processing, financial reports, revenue reconciliation, and procure to pay functions.

Founder and CEO Nick Tubis commented, "Our operating model has been very unique in the call center space and is cost effective for restaurants. Our Philippines operation is staffed with exceptional talent and is extremely cost effective for our clients. Our new vision is for restaurants to focus on making great food, and we'll take care of everything else."

