Novel intra-articular therapy effectively treats osteoarthritis in dogs

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new treatment is significantly more effective in improving symptoms of moderate to severe hip osteoarthritis in dogs than glucocorticoid alone, according a study published this week in "Advances in Diagnostic and Treatment Methods for Joint Diseases in Dogs and Cats," a special issue published by the veterinary journal Animals.

Orthogen AG seeks global partners to make regenerative medicine for canine osteoarthritis more broadly available.

Trial results show that one intra-articular shot of autologous conditioned serum (ACS) improves the overall health of dogs with osteoarthritis and that the combination of ACS with the glucocorticoid triamcinolone led to even faster and longer-lasting improvements in function and pain. Adult dogs with osteoarthritis in their hips suffer severe pain and limited movement, lowering their quality of life.

The study compared treatment with ACS alone, treatment with glucocorticoids alone (in the previously published* first arm of the cross over) and treatment with ORTHOGEN AG's patented therapy of concomitant ACS and glucocorticoids.

ACS contains the entire blood cell secretome (BCS) after extended coagulation in a defined environment. It contains anti-inflammatory and anabolic proteins derived from the dog's own blood and is processed using Orthogen Veterinary's newly-developed proprietary device (Orthogen®Device vet).

"I have studied multiple autologous blood products and other intra-articular treatments, and Orthogen's approach was a very effective treatment, with surprisingly sustainable results," says Dr. Joao Alves, a veterinarian and the study's lead author. Dr. Alves also is a police captain who specialises in intra-articular treatments for osteoarthritis in highly trained police working dogs.

Veterinarian Julien Troillet, Dr. med. vet., managing director of Orthogen Veterinary GmbH, says the company is seeking global partners to make regenerative medicine broadly available to canine patients, allowing veterinarians to treat dogs with a therapy that addresses the roots of the disease.

A Comparison of Intra-Articular Blood Cell Secretome and Blood Cell Secretome with Triamcinolone Acetonide in Dogs with Osteoarthritis: A Crossover Study

Animals 2022, 12(23), 3358; https://doi.org/10.3390/ani12233358 - 30 Nov 2022

*Alves JC, Santos A, Jorge P, Carreira LM. A first report on the efficacy of a single intra-articular administration of blood cell secretome, triamcinolone acetonide, and the combination of both in dogs with osteoarthritis. BMC Vet Res. Published online 2022:1-10. doi:10.1186/s12917-022-03413-2

