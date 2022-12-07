Legrand announces acquisition of Encelium Advanced Lighting Management.

The Encelium acquisition, effective immediately, will play a key role in strengthening the global brand's portfolio and leadership in commercial lighting control solutions

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legrand® , a world leader in electrical, digital infrastructure and connected solutions, has announced its acquisition of Encelium , an Ontario, Canada-based manufacturer of advanced commercial lighting controls.

The acquisition of Encelium brand and products, which takes effect immediately, comes as part of Legrand's ongoing global strategy to further strengthen its position in the commercial lighting control sector. A leader in this category, Encelium is already an integral component within thousands of buildings, supporting the needs of occupants, tenants, and facilities managers through people-centric lighting and energy efficiency. Encelium will become an integral addition to Legrand's Building Control Systems division, thanks to its in-fixture control options, site lighting, and DALI controls. It joins Legrand's portfolio of market leaders such as Legrand Wattstopper, Legrand Shading, and Vantage. Together, this collective of brands is poised to develop and support a broader range of new solutions to meet the ever-changing demands of agents, partners, specifiers, and contractors alike.

"We have a demonstrated history and proven track record of what can be made possible for innovation, quality and customer service when we invest in and acquire the right products and solutions," said Andrea Lamieri, General Manager, Legrand's Building Control Systems business. "The synergy with Encelium was evident from the start – not only from a product and innovation standpoint, but from their 'people first' approach that drives their innovation, and their commitment to enhancing the experience of everyone that comes in contact with their products."

This milestone also brings tremendous opportunity for both parties. With scaling made possible by a multi-billion dollar brand, Encelium will now be able to expand both its expertise and capabilities to deliver more innovative lighting solutions to the marketplace than ever before.

"We look forward to providing Encelium customers with access to expanded control solutions from Legrand, including the comprehensive digital lighting control platform which extends to DLM motorized shading, and delivers on code-ready solutions," said Lamieri. "In turn, we're excited to offer Legrand customers access to an expanded portfolio of solutions that features the signature technology-driven, people-focused Encelium Experience."

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: data centers, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €7.0 billion in 2021. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819). https://www.legrand.us/

