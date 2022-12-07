InventHelp Inventor Develops Cleaning Solution for Bricks (JXA-177)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an all-in-one formulated mixture solution to effectively clean any brick surface," said an inventor, from Jacksonville, Fla., "so I invented the A. M. D. SOLUTION. My design would restore color and shine and it would provide lasting results."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved solution for cleaning brick surfaces. In doing so, it offers an alternative to common formulations that have temporary effects. As a result, it provides a consistent shine with longevity in color restoration and it can be administered by multiple materials and implements. The invention features an effective formula that is safe and easy to use so it is ideal for homeowners, business owners, maintenance workers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in various sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JXA-177, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp