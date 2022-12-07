Hillenbrand Declares First Quarter Dividend of $0.22 Per Share

BATESVILLE, Ind., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share on the company's common stock. On an annualized basis, this is an increase of $0.01 per share to a total rate of $0.88 per share in fiscal 2023. The dividend is payable December 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2022.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) is a global industrial company operating in over 40 countries with over 10,000 associates serving a wide variety of industries around the world. Guided by our Purpose — Shape What Matters For Tomorrow™ — we pursue excellence, collaboration, and innovation to consistently shape solutions that best serve our associates, customers, communities, and other stakeholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio includes brands such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville. To learn more, visit: www.Hillenbrand.com.

Hillenbrand - a global diversified industrial company. (PRNewsfoto/Hillenbrand, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hillenbrand, Inc.