Global Marine Insurance, a division of Specialty Program Group, LLC, Hires Jason Cochran as Commercial Marine Specialist

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Marine Insurance, a division of Specialty Program Group, LLC, (SPG) announced today the hiring of Jason Cochran as a Commercial Marine Specialist. Jason began his career in the recreational marine industry in 1996 as a master technician and salesman in dealerships. He will apply his extensive experience within the industry to provide strategic risk guidance to marine businesses in the Midwest.

Jason comes to Global Marine Insurance from the Brunswick Corporation in Mettawa, Il, where he served for 15 years in several positions with increasing responsibility. He spent the last three years as Director and General Manager of Brunswick Product Protection (BPPC), Brunswick's extended service contract business. He also served in Illinois' Army National Guard for eight years as a rifleman and armorer and earned a B.A. in Business Management from National Louis University in Chicago.

"Jason's universal knowledge of the marine industry will benefit our marine business clients," said Matt Anderson, President of Global Marine Insurance. "He has proven himself hardworking and client-focused. We are proud to welcome him to the team."

Since 1989 Global Marine Insurance has provided the marine industry with a personalized, comprehensive boat, yacht, and marine business insurance. Clients gain access to professional marine-specific underwriters and carriers, as well as their in-house claims team. For more information, visit www.globalmarineinsurance.com.

Headquartered in Summit, NJ, SPG is a fully licensed holding company established to acquire and scale best-in-class insurance underwriting facilities and specialty businesses throughout North America. SPG has a vast portfolio of specialty companies and is over two billion in premium. For more information, please visit www.specialtyprogramgroup.com.

