Full Swing Announces KIT Launch Monitor Integration with Titleist Radar Capture Technology Golf Balls for Improved Indoor Accuracy

CARLSBAD, Calif. and FAIRHAVEN, Mass., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Swing today announced a collaboration with Titleist, the No. 1 Ball in Golf®, to deliver the highest performance of their Full Swing KIT launch monitor to date thanks to the Titleist Radar Capture Technology, the first golf balls developed specifically to enhance radar readings for limited-distance shots. This integration will improve the spin detection by requiring less ball flight to measure spin rate, benefiting, in particular, high ball speed/low spin rate scenarios.

The Titleist PRO V1 Radar Capture Technology golf ball paired with the Full Swing KIT launch monitor provides the clearest radar imaging that results in superior accuracy when it comes to indoor spin measurement which impacts numerous data points within the Full Swing KIT. (PRNewswire)

The Full Swing KIT has been trusted by golf pros, instructors and players around the world on outdoor driving ranges for the most trusted radar-powered technology and high-resolution camera to improve their practice. With winter approaching and players headed indoors, Full Swing made sure to provide golfers with the best way to get reliable data when hitting into a net or screen using KIT, without the need for adding special markings to balls.

"As soon as we saw the Pro V1 RCT ball for the first time and the impact it could have for our players indoors around the world, we knew we had to partner with Titleist to make this happen quickly," said Ryan Dotters, CEO of Full Swing. "The increase in accuracy, particularly with spin and projected carry distance, has been amazing and we can't wait for players to enjoy the new experience."

Integrating Titleist's Radar Capture Technology provides the clearest radar imaging that results in superior accuracy when it comes to indoor spin measurement which impacts numerous data points within the Full Swing KIT.

With 16 points of data paired with high-resolution video and free virtual gameplay at a price point of $4,999, the Full Swing KIT is a portable solution for golfers around the world looking for new ways to practice and play year-round at a previously unavailable price point for players looking for Tour-level data. Thanks to Titleist's Radar Capture Technology, players and fitters around the world will have access to the highest level of precision data that is now measuring spin at the highest possible accuracy with their preferred Titleist golf ball: Pro V1, Pro V1x, Pro V1x Left Dash or AVX.

"Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x RCT golf balls combine the game's greatest combination of speed, spin, and feel with new technology from Full Swing KIT, that more consistently captures precision performance and golf ball data when used in an indoor setting," said Jeremy Stone, Vice President, Titleist Golf Ball Marketing. "Working with the Full Swing KIT team, the result of months of testing has shown a reliably strong 'signal' that enables greater spin capture that leads to improved accuracy across ball data metrics."

Full Swing customers can purchase the Titleist Pro V1, Pro V1x, Pro V1x Left Dash and AVX RCT golf balls through authorized Titleist golf shops globally, as well as here. The Full Swing KIT is available now for a suggested retail price of $4,999.99. Learn more https://www.fullswinggolf.com/kit-launch-monitor/ .

About Full Swing Golf, Inc.

Full Swing, a proud partner of Bruin Capital, is the brand responsible for the industry-leading sports technology innovation chosen as the Official Licensed Simulator of The PGA TOUR, GOLF Channel and Topgolf Swing Suites. As the only simulator brand with patented dual-tracking technology providing unmatched real ball flight on the world's most iconic courses and across 13 dynamic sport experiences, they offer the most complete indoor experience.

The Full Swing KIT launch monitor has been tested and trusted by Tiger Woods to give golfers 16 points of club and ball data with high-resolution video included, so golfers can complement the indoor simulator experience with the most innovative launch monitor outdoors.

Among Team Full Swing's impressive roster of champions are PGA TOUR stars Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Titleist Brand Ambassador Jordan Spieth, the LPGA's Brooke Henderson, the NFL's Patrick Mahomes and the NBA's Steph Curry.

Head to fullswinggolf.com for the latest product offerings and news.

About Titleist

Titleist, Golf's Symbol of Excellence, is the game's leading performance equipment brand, having earned the overwhelming trust of tour professionals, club professionals, competitive amateurs and dedicated golfers worldwide. The Titleist golf ball embodies superior performance, innovative design and technology, precision manufacturing and unmatched quality. It is the unequivocal #1 Ball in Golf, and has been for over 70 years and still counting. Titleist also sets the standard for golf clubs through an unwavering commitment to performance, meticulous attention to detail, and as the game's preeminent golf club fitter. Titleist golf gear, comprising golf bags, headwear, travel gear, accessories and golf gloves, also delivers the performance and quality excellence promised in every product that bears the Titleist Script.

Full Swing is the largest US-based producer of golf and sport simulators, chosen as the Official Licensee of PGA TOUR and the Official Simulator of GOLF Channel, the only simulator giving players patented dual-tracking technology to provide unmatched real ball flight. Users can dynamically experience more than 13 sports including golf, featuring the world's most iconic courses. Team Full Swing boasts PGA TOUR Players Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose & More. (PRNewsfoto/Full Swing Simulators) (PRNewswire)

