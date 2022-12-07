FLO to Supply GM's Dealer Community Charging Program and Help Automaker Expand Public Charging Locations in Communities Across North America

This project is the largest deployment of public Level 2 chargers in North America

QUEBEC CITY and AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - FLO, a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and smart charging solutions provider, has been selected as the supplier for General Motors' Dealer Community Charging Program. This program will install up to 40,000 public Level 2 EV chargers in local communities across North America. This project is the single largest deployment of EV chargers across North America.

Image: courtesy of GM (CNW Group/FLO) (PRNewswire)

FLO will manufacture CoRe+ MAX™ chargers that will be provided to participating dealers. FLO's CoRe+ MAX charger delivers a maximum power output of 19.2 kW, charges up to 2.7x faster than a typical Level 2 charging station and delivers the most power available to a Level 2 charger.

These new charging stations will join the FLO network and GM's Ultium Charge 360 network and will be available to all EV drivers.

"GM is a long-term valued collaborator, and we are proud to support this extraordinary effort to grow access to public EV charging in thousands of local communities across North America," said Louis Tremblay, FLO's president and CEO. "Together, FLO, GM and GM dealerships will bring reliable charging to drivers from curbside to countryside."

Through the Dealer Community Charging Program, GM and its dealers are working together to expand public charging access in underserved rural and urban areas. Participating dealers are eligible to receive up to 10 Level 2 charging stations and GM will connect dealers with installation providers as needed. The charging stations will then be installed in key public locations including workplaces, multi-unit dwellings, event venues, colleges and universities. The first chargers were recently installed in Wisconsin and Michigan at a park, library, sports complex and wellness center.

"With FLO's collaboration and the support of our dealer community, we'll significantly expand reliable and convenient infrastructure across the U.S. and Canada and manifest our all-electric future," said Hoss Hassani, vice president of GM EV Ecosystem.

These EV chargers will be built in North America, primarily at FLO's brand-new assembly facility and testing lab in Auburn Hills with support from FLO's Shawinigan, QC facilities. Located just outside of Detroit, the new facility will help FLO bring more than 250,000 EV chargers to American drivers and create 730 direct, indirect and induced jobs by 2028.

"Since its founding, FLO has been committed to delivering a charging experience done right – fast, reliable and convenient," Tremblay said. "FLO's dependable and wide network means drivers can charge in their communities, at their jobs, on the road and during their travels. FLO chargers can be trusted when EV drivers need them the most."

About FLO

FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider. We fight climate change by accelerating EV adoption through a vertically integrated business model and by delivering EV drivers the most dependable charging experience from curbside to countryside. Every month, we enable more than 1 million charging events thanks to over 75,000 fast and level 2 EV charging stations deployed at public, private and residential locations. FLO operates its network across North America and our high-quality charging stations are assembled with care in Michigan and Quebec. To learn more about what "EV charging done right™" means to us, visit flo.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FLO