Beepo and Concordium see eye to eye on privacy concerns, announce partnership

ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Decentralized social media network Beepo App announces today it will integrate Concordium Blockhain's native token, CCD, as a means of payment on the platform.

As web3 trailblazers, Beepo and Concordium share similar concerns around social media platforms' handling of private and personal customer data, and were born from the same mission of ushering in a brand new era of trust in web3. At a time of global turmoil for the social media platforms of web2, and increasingly pressing questions around whether or not they will be around much longer, the partnership between the two companies is a timely effort to build the trustworthy, secure, and reliable social economy of the future.

Beepo, a blockchain-based platform powered by E2EE and an AI/ML algorithm with a focus on privacy and security, is protected by end-to-end encryption technology and autonomous moderation, ensuring a totally secure environment for user interactions. The Beepo App offers a Dapp browser, tools for independent contractors, features for content creators, and a multichain blockchain infrastructure that lets users engage with various tokens and multiple networks. People and businesses all over the world will be able to sell and purchase digital and physical items through the app, making it easy for anyone to get started in web3.

Beepo and Concordium share a mission of allowing users to share only the personal data they are willing to share: designed for balancing privacy with accountability in web3, Concordium is the only science-based blockchain with a built-in self-sovereign ID, which promotes greater self-governance than ever before. The initial phase of their partnership will see Concordium's native token, CCD, be integrated with Beepo, with more ID-based features to follow.

Beepo will be launching a private Beta test phase on December 20th, 2022, after which the Beepo App will be publicly available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play for Android

Michael Jimoh, Beepo's CEO and Founder, says: "Concordium's integration into the Beepo App and Ecosystem aligns with our ecosystem's guiding principles because it places an emphasis on low-cost transactions, quick processing, security, privacy, decentralization, and simplicity. The Concordium blockchain would be available for use and transaction execution by members of our ecosystem, and the Beepo App would leverage DID Technology to establish trustworthiness amongst users."

Lone Fønss Schrøder, Concordium's CEO, says: "With the current focus on anonymity and identity theft on Social Media, we are pleased to be working with an innovative network prioritizing the security and privacy of it's users. We look forward to seeing the CCD used for safe transactions on Beepo App"

