Banner Public Affairs Expands Bipartisan Lobbying Team in Washington D.C.

Ryan Losak brings appropriations, agriculture and infrastructure experience to Banner after spending a decade on Capitol Hill



WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banner Public Affairs (Banner) today announced that Ryan Losak has joined the firm as vice president of government relations. Losak joins the firm after spending over a decade on Capitol Hill, where he most recently worked for Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.), focusing on a wide range of issues including appropriations, health care, rural development, education and labor.

Ryan Losak has joined Banner Public Affairs as vice president of government relations. (PRNewswire)

"As we face a divided Congress next year, a bipartisan lobbying team is even more critical to deliver results for clients," said former senator and Banner Partner, Jim Talent. "The skills Ryan developed working on appropriations, especially for a skilled Senator like John Boozman, will help the Banner team to continue to achieve bipartisan wins in the new Congress."

Losak's experience on the Hill provided him with valuable assets that he brings to Banner's office, including a vast network of connections across Congress and the administration, as well as a strong understanding of the processes and strategies critical for success in navigating the federal landscape to achieve big wins for clients. He joins the firm's bipartisan team of infrastructure experts, a division created in response to the federal government's Infrastructure and Jobs Act which was passed earlier this year. The team is currently helping clients secure their share of funding from both the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act recently signed into law.

As vice president, Losak currently supports clients from Banner's Washington, D.C. headquarters.

About Banner Public Affairs

Banner Public Affairs executes winning strategies to achieve the unexpected and avoid the predictable. Our bipartisan team of experienced lobbying, public relations, and digital professionals provides best-in-class counsel and executes long-term growth strategies with a short-term hustle, problem-solving mindset. With a track record of victories, Banner is a natural and sought-after partner for the big moments. Banner is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and with offices in St. Louis, Denver, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Banner Public Affairs has created the Banner Infrastructure Team, a bipartisan group of six of the firm’s lobbying, PR, digital and design subject matter experts, in response to the federal government’s recently passed Transportation and Infrastructure Jobs Act. This team is currently working on behalf of existing clients to navigate the bill and welcomes conversations with other companies looking to do the same. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BANNER PUBLIC AFFAIRS