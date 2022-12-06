OMNIA Partners Continues to Lead Public Sector Cooperative Purchasing

Acquisition of NCPA Offers Additional Value to the Market

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNIA Partners announces the acquisition of National Cooperative Purchase Alliance (NCPA), a leading national government purchasing cooperative based in Houston, TX. This most recent acquisition enriches OMNIA Partners as the nation's most experienced cooperative purchasing organization serving state and local government, K-12 education, and higher education institutions. The successful integration of NCPA into OMNIA Partners augments the organization's differentiators of unparalleled scale and expertise while driving increased savings and efficiency for the purchasing community.

"OMNIA Partners is recognized as the leader in cooperative purchasing by continually creating additional value and delivering extensive solutions to our participants and suppliers," said M. Todd Abner, Founder, President & CEO of OMNIA Partners. "The acquisition of NCPA enhances our value in the public sector market by adding additional world class supplier partners and further extending OMNIA Partners reach into the public sector."

OMNIA Partners, Public Sector will continue to utilize the lead agency contracting process that has become a strategic best practice in public procurement. All contracts available in the portfolio have been competitively solicited and publicly awarded by a lead agency. The expansive contract portfolio and all contract documentation may be viewed on the website at www.omniapartners.com/publicsector.

"NCPA is thrilled to join OMNIA Partners," says Matthew Mackel, Director of Business Development, NCPA. "The merger of our two organizations will provide procurement teams immediate access to a larger offering of innovative, world-class solutions that will transform their purchasing process."

About OMNIA Partners

OMNIA Partners, Public Sector is the nation's largest and most experienced cooperative purchasing organization dedicated to public sector procurement. Our immense purchasing power and industry-leading suppliers have produced a comprehensive portfolio of cooperative contracts and partnerships, making OMNIA Partners the most valued and trusted resource for organizations nationwide.

Through the economies of scale created by OMNIA Partners, our participants now have access to an extensive portfolio of competitively solicited and publicly awarded agreements. The lead agency contracting process continues to be the foundation on which we are founded. OMNIA Partners is proud to offer more value and resources to K-12 education, state and local government, higher education, and non-profits.

