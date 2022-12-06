Holiday Cosplay Tampa Bay goes big with guests, panels, and contests at the Tampa Convention Center this weekend

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Cosplay Tampa Bay is going big with 20 nationally known guests that include voice actors, comic creators, and pro-cosplayers as well as a live action actor who will ensure there are no large insect problems. Tickets for the winter holiday-themed comic convention are affordable at $30 for a single day and $45 for a weekend pass (prices increase $5 at door).

Pro cosplayer Evil Ted is a legendary costumer and propmaker who will be at Holiday Cosplay Tampa Bay on December 10-11 at the Tampa Convention Center (PRNewswire)

The event, at the Tampa Convention Center on December 10-11, spotlights comics, anime, and sci-fi as well as world-class cosplay. There also will be more than 50 hours of programming, ranging from cosplay contests and a TikTok Film Festival to back-to-back panels and a Spider Verse Prom.

"We're creating a two-day, winter holiday party with lots of big-name guests and tons of programming all for geeks and nerds to celebrate the season," said organizer Dewey Caruthers, who also is behind three other regional conventions: St. Pete Comic Con, Anime St. Pete, and Sunshine City Scare.

The voice actors at Holiday Cosplay Tampa Bay portray fan-favorite characters in popular anime, video games, and animated series.

Anime shows such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Naruto, Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, Bleach, Attack on Titan, Fairy Tale, Hunter x Hunter, and Re:Zero.

Video games including Arcane, Marvel's Avengers, Genshin Impact, and Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Animated series and shows like Young Justice , The Clone Wars, The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Green Lantern: The Animated Series, Batman: Hush, and Danny Phantom.

(voice actor lineup includes Jason Spisak, Patricia Summerset, Sean Chiplock, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Laila Berzins, and R. Bruce Elliott)

Also, the con features big-time comic artists who have worked on major Marvel and DC titles.

Marvel titles like Spider-Man, Black Panther, Iron Man, The Avengers, X-Men, and Venom.

DC titles such as Superman, Batman, The Flash, Green Lantern, and JLA.

Indie titles like Star Wars, Mass Effect, and Predator.

(artists include Alex Saviuk, Sam de la Rosa, Omar Francia, Tom Nguyen, and Austin Jancowski)

Additionally, pro cosplayers include a dream team of 8 of the biggest names in cosplay who are nationally-recognized specialists in prop construction, armor crafting, painting, makeup, sewing, and wig-work, as well as unique costume elements like large wings and light effects. All are hosting panels that are better described as master-class instruction. And the pro cosplayers will be judging both cosplay contests: Saturday is Craftsmanship and Sunday is Runway. (lineup is Evil Ted, Tock Custom, Casey Renee Cosplay, Ginoza Costuming, PlexiCosplay, Avera Cosplay, Tiara Bree Cosplay, and Gremmcos)

Moreover, Johnny Rico from Starship Troopers will be there to get rid of any large insects. (aka live-action actor Casper Van Dien who also appeared in Tim Burton's Sleepy Hollow and other cult favorites).

And the event offers the best holiday shopping in the universe and the most unique holiday photos anywhere in the multiverse. "We have nearly 200 genre-specific vendors as well as several geeked-out holiday photos spaces," Caruthers said.

