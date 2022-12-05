Higginbotham Enters Missouri by Joining Forces with Connell Insurance

Partnership with Connell Insurance Brings Higginbotham into a 14th State

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connell Insurance is the first agency in the state of Missouri to join Higginbotham, an insurance, financial and HR services firm ranked among the largest independent brokers in the U.S. Connell Insurance is one of the largest and fastest growing locally-owned property/casualty insurance and employee benefits brokers in southwest Missouri. The deal adds a 14th state to Higginbotham's footprint and gives Connell Insurance increased customer support that includes loss control, employee benefit plan services and human resources.

Higginbotham is strategically growing to expand its reach and increase its service capability by selectively partnering with other independent agencies that have strong reputations in their local markets, a desire to keep growing by tapping into its single source solution and a strong cultural match.

Connell Insurance has two Missouri offices in Branson and Springfield, with a combined 38 employees with immediate plans to hire more to accommodate growth. It's led by practicing insurance and employee benefits consultants Casey Chastain, Jay Hickman, Tom Jensen and Chase Marable.

On behalf of Connell Insurance's leadership, Jensen said, "We see Higginbotham as a larger version of our firm. We position ourselves as 'agents of change,' adapting to new market trends and evolving our model as the business environment changes. To be a long-term partner for our clients, change is essential, and joining Higginbotham is part of that strategy. The value-added services for our clients, the future growth opportunities for our firm and the ability to partner with a privately held organization that offers employee ownership are all welcome changes."

Higginbotham Chairman and CEO Rusty Reid said, "We have offices in the states that border south Missouri, so we had our sight set on finding the right partner to help establish our presence there. Connell Insurance being one of the fastest-growing insurance agencies in the region is what prompted our interest, because obviously they're doing something right. The decision to cement our partnership was driven by their alignment with our people-first culture and forward-thinking attitude."

Higginbotham gave the title of managing director to all four of Connell Insurance's leaders, and they will continue guiding their team.

About Connell Insurance

Connell Insurance is a property/casualty insurance and employee benefits brokerage firm that provides solutions that help companies and individuals manage risk. Established in 1970, Connell Insurance today is one of the largest locally-owned insurance brokers in southwest Missouri. It has concentrated experience in the public entity, manufacturing, transportation, social services, construction and hospitality sectors. Visit connell.com for more information.

About Higginbotham

Employee owned and customer inspired, Higginbotham is a single source solution for insurance, financial and HR services. The firm was established in 1948 and ranks by revenue as the nation's 21st largest independent insurance firm. Serving thousands of businesses and individuals through locations coast-to-coast, Higginbotham's approach to finding insurance, employee benefit and risk management solutions is more individual and less institutional. By understanding customer priorities, eliminating inefficiencies and committing to transparency, Higginbotham is a place that leads with values so value leads. Visit higginbotham.com for more information.

