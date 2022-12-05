FIFA & Phygtl collaborate for fans to experience the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phygtl has signed an agreement with FIFA to take football into a new dimension. For the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Phygtl provides fans with an AR-based social experience where fans join forces to co-create a global first reward: The Golden-Globe-Football™.

Phygtl, a Silicon Valley-based tech startup is on a mission to connect the physical and digital world, providing consumers and fans with a more immersive and rewarding experience than existing social media.

In the experience users obtain a fragment of The Golden-Globe-Football™ and then add their personal twist to it, before climbing a leaderboard thanks to other users' engagement and interactions.

The Golden-Globe-Football™ is the first digital reward made by football fans, all of whom contribute to creating the digital representation of their football fandom.

Co-Founder and CEO, Tommaso Di Bartolo, a seasoned entrepreneur, UC Berkeley Faculty, and author of Navigating the Metaverse said "Phygtl was born to take humankind into a new dimension where we no longer just 'follow' on social media but have the possibility to 'experience' products, places and purposes while being rewarded for our time with tokenized commercial benefits."

Visit phygtl.xyz or fifa.phygtl.xyz to experience football in AR.

About Phygtl

Phygtl (/ˈFidgeːit:al/), A Silicon Valley-based startup, is a Web3 AR consumer engagement platform that connects the physical with the digital world. Users and fans can access from the palm of their hands, immersive and rewarding experiences as an augmented reality layer on top of products and places. Available on Android and iOs, Phygtl is built to create tools for people to experience a new dimension.

About FIFA

FIFA exists to govern football and to develop the game around the world. Since 2016, the organization has been fast evolving into a body that can more effectively serve our game for the benefit of the entire world. The new FIFA is modernizing football to be global, accessible, and inclusive in all aspects. Not just on one or two continents, but everywhere.

