Discovery Behavioral Health Announces Appointment of Dr. Joseph Garbely as Medical Director of Brookdale Premiere Addiction Recovery

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc ., an expanding network of evidence-based mental health, substance use and eating disorder treatment centers, has announced the appointment of Dr. Joseph Garbely, D.O., DFASAM, FAPA as Medical Director of Brookdale Premiere Addiction Recovery, a DBH treatment center in Scotrun, Penn.

Dr. Garbely is an Internist, board-certified Psychiatrist and Addiction Medicine specialist whose areas of expertise include addiction, mental health, medication-assisted treatment, treatment innovation, family therapy, co-occurring issues, detoxification and prescription drug addiction, among others.

With 24 years of experience in addiction medicine, he has an extensive background in treating substance use disorders, including such disorders in healthcare professionals, executives and pilots. He has also worked to develop treatment programs for psychiatric patients involving a 12-step philosophy.

"Dr. Garbely is a renowned and respected industry leader on both the local and national level. His expertise as a practicing clinician, educator and behavioral health executive will be a huge asset to Brookdale, and we are very fortunate to have him join us as our medical director," says Brookdale CEO Amy Durham.

Established in 2019 Brookdale Premier Addiction Recovery sits lakeside on 100 acres in the Pocono Mountains. The sprawling campus is most known for sophisticated clinical treatment with amenities including indoor and outdoor pools, tennis courts, volleyball court, basketball, and full recreational center for a holistic approach to healing the mind, body and spirit.

Previously, Dr. Garbely served as the Addiction Medicine Fellowship Program Director, Executive Vice President of Medical Services and Chief Medical Officer at Caron Treatment Centers in Pennsylvania. During his tenure there, he created a research center and spearheaded a high-level initiative to establish a resident training program and addiction medicine fellowship to educate and train physicians in addiction medicine. He graduated with his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine Degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1990.

Additionally, he is a Clinical Associate Professor at Penn State College of Medicine, an Adjunct Clinical Associate Professor at Drexel University College of Medicine, a member of the medical staff at Reading Hospital, a Distinguished Fellow of the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM), and the Chairman of the Physician in Training Committee of the ASAM, an ex-officio member of the ASAM Board of Directors and a member of the American College of Academic Addiction Medicine. Among his many achievements, Dr. Garbely has won numerous teaching awards on a local and national level, including the American Psychiatric Association's Helen Ruske, M.D. Award for Excellence in Medical Student Teaching.

Whether it's on the local or national level, Dr. Garbely believes the primary challenges to the nation's opioid crisis are largely the same. "We need to shape both the public and physician perception of alcohol and drug addiction. While much progress has been made over the last two decades in addressing the stigma associated with the chronic disease of addiction, clinically known as substance use disorder, it still remains at a level that discourages many of those who need treatment from seeking it. We're not at the point yet where substance use disorder is treated in the same way as other chronic diseases such as heart disease or diabetes," he says.

Another challenge is educating more medical professionals about the science of addiction medicine. "Too many people who want evidence-based addiction treatment are not getting it. A lack of funding is part of the problem but it's also a lack of education on the part of physicians, notably primary care doctors. I was trained as an internist and know that there's a profound lack of training available to doctors who are the frontline of the addiction crisis. The answer is to encourage all medical schools to include addiction medicine as regular part of their curricula, and to provide currently employed primary care physicians with access to continuing education about the latest medical-assisted treatments and other innovative strategies for substance use disorders," says Dr. Garbely.

