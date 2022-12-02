WorkLLama Congratulates Winner Spectrum on Esteemed TIARA Talent Acquisition Awards for Candidate Experience

Digital Survey Matches Applicants to Jobs that Fit Their Skills, Interests, and Career Goals

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkLLama, technology provider of a single, modern, AI-driven talent marketing, relationship management, engagement, and direct sourcing suite, is thrilled to announce Spectrum's Fit Finder Technology as the winner of the 2022 WorkLLama Candidate Experience Award. As a company who believes candidates are customers, WorkLLama helped judge and select Spectrum for their continuous commitment to improving candidate experience. Winners were announced at the TIARA Awards Ceremony held Thursday, December 1 at the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta, Georgia.

Charter Communications, Inc., a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand, announced Fit Finder earlier this year, calling the technology "an innovative new digital tool to help match job applicants with available career opportunities at the company, which operates under the Spectrum brand across 41 states." The goal is to appeal to job seekers who are changing careers or those new to the workforce and match them with local opportunities based on their skillset and career goals.

The importance of candidates being able to present their knowledge, experience, and skills during the hiring process is critical. With Fit Finder, candidates are not only prompted to do so, they receive a personalized list of possible roles that they quickly apply to, which means they don't have to go searching through hundreds of jobs they don't want. This translates to greater engagement, faster time-to-fill, and a superior user experience.

"We were extremely impressed with the automation and personalized experience Fit Finder allows," said Kevin Poll, SVP, Strategy and Business Development, WorkLLama. "Without any lengthy hoops to jump through, candidates receive a list of all open roles within the company, allowing them to quickly find work within the organization. All of this is enabled within their newly designed Spectrum Careers website , making it easy for candidates to engage."

"At Spectrum, our goal is to help candidates find a job that can become a career. Fit Finder helps us deliver that insight to candidates, letting them know how their interests and preferences can align with a career path. We hope they use these insights to start a career with Spectrum, but even if they don't, we hope they are able to use the results from Fit Finder to find the right fit for them," said Laura Fields, Senior Director, TA Operations, Selection and Assessment.

"The TIARA Talent Acquisition Awards are a prestigious recognition in our industry, and candidate experience," said Chief Executive of TALiNT Partners, Ken Brotherston, "is a key area that long deserves innovation."

WorkLLama is a total talent management and engagement suite. We create communities of highly engaged talent with a single, modern, AI-driven talent marketing, relationship management, and direct sourcing platform. Visit us at www.workllama.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

TALiNT Partners brings together a global network of leading employers and solution providers to make better talent and technology decisions. Providing intelligence, insight and peer-to-peer networking that drives quality, innovation and improves inclusion across the talent ecosystem.

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the Company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com .

