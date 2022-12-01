Colleen Flesher Appointed Co-CEO for Movora

Colleen Flesher has been appointed Co-CEO of Vimian's MedTech segment and member of the Vimian group management team

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colleen Flesher, currently COO Movora, has been appointed new Co-CEO of veterinary MedTech leader Movora, an operating company of Vimian. Colleen assumes her position on December 1 and succeeds Patrick Gendreau and Christopher Sidebotham who have decided to step down.

Colleen Flesher has more than twenty years of experience from leadership positions in the global MedTech sector. Colleen Flesher joined Movora as COO in October after three years as President & General Manager for Lima Corporate in the US, a leading provider of orthopedic implants to human healthcare. Prior to that she spent almost ten years at Johnson & Johnson's MedTech divisions in various managerial positions within sales, marketing, product development and innovation.

Colleen assumes her position as Co-CEO of Movora and member of Vimian's management team, alongside Co-CEO Guy Spörri, on December 1. She succeeds Patrick Gendreau and Christopher Sidebotham who have decided to step down after more than thirty years as founders and leaders of Veterinary Orthopedic Implants (VOI) and Biomedtrix.

"I would like to sincerely thank Patrick and Chris who over the past thirty years have founded and grown two successful, leading orthopedics businesses in the US with remarkable commercial and innovation capabilities. I am thankful for their exceptional leadership throughout the integration into Vimian and the formation of Movora, today a global leader in veterinary orthopedics," says Dr. Fredrik Ullman, CEO of Vimian Group and continues:

"Colleen Flesher is a highly appreciated leader with significant experience from the MedTech sector. With Colleen onboard, we are now ready to take the next step in our succession plans for Movora. Together with Co-CEO Guy Spörri and the rest of the leadership team in Movora, we will continue to deliver on our strategic agenda strengthening and broadening our global position in veterinary MedTech."

About Movora

Movora is a global provider of orthopedic implants sold to veterinarians, veterinary surgeons, and universities, focused on enhancing the mobility and quality of life for pets everywhere.

Through its brands, BioMedtrix, Everost, KYON, IMEX Veterinary, Spectrum Instruments, and Veterinary Orthopedic Implants, it offers one of the broadest product portfolios within companion animal orthopedics, ranging from fracture plates to complete hip replacement systems. Movora also believes in supporting veterinary professionals throughout their careers and offers one of the most comprehensive calendars of Continuing Education courses in the industry, teaching DVMs and Veterinary Surgeons new techniques and procedures. Movora is a single resource for industry-leading medical technology to the veterinary space - from classroom to clinic.

Movora has regional headquarters in Florida, USA; Ontario, Canada; Zurich, Switzerland; and Tokyo, Japan. Learn more by visiting movora.com.

About Vimian

Vimian is a global, fast-growing group of innovation-driven companies with a shared passion for making a positive impact through improving animal health. Together, we put science, technology and our customers' needs at the centre of everything we do to deliver effective solutions to veterinary professionals, labs and pet parents around the world. We bring together pioneering and entrepreneurial businesses in animal health, with an aim to create a uniquely diversified proposition of products and services of the highest standard. Our group covers four essential and rapidly evolving areas within animal health: Specialty Pharma, Diagnostics, Veterinary Services and MedTech. Vimian provides individual businesses with access to our networks, expertise, infrastructure and capital to accelerate innovation and growth. We are as passionate about supporting leadership within our existing businesses, as we are about welcoming new partners to the Vimian family – together helping us make an even greater impact by improving animal health. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Vimian and our family of companies reach over 15,000 customers in +150 markets, employ more than 700 people and have a combined annual turnover of approximately EUR 170 million. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed the Company's Certified Adviser, info@fnca.se. For more information, please visit: www.vimian.com.

