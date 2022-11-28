Tenneco to Supply Intelligent Suspension, Anti-Vibration Performance Materials Solutions For Rivian R1T and R1S Electric Vehicles

Monroe® Intelligent Suspension and Clevite® Elastomer Products Selected for Vehicle Manufacturer's Light Truck and SUV Models

SKOKIE, Ill., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco has been selected to provide intelligent suspension and anti-vibration performance materials solutions for U.S.-based electric-vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive. Tenneco's CVSA2/Kinetic® H2 semi-active suspension technology part of the Monroe® Intelligent Suspension product portfolio and NVH performance materials Clevite® elastomers, will be featured in the all-electric Rivian R1T five-passenger pickup and R1S seven-passenger sport utility vehicle.

R1T and R1S models will be equipped with Tenneco ’s Clevite® Elastomers front and rear suspension bushings. (PRNewswire)

"Our global engineering teams have worked closely with Rivian and other vehicle manufacturers to achieve new ride performance and NVH reduction targets for battery-electric and hybrid vehicles. We are very pleased that CVSA2/Kinetic® technology has been chosen," said Henrik Johansson, Vice President and General Manager Advanced Suspension Technologies.

"We are very pleased that Clevite Elastomers products will contribute to the success of Rivian's first two models added Kathleen Pacheco, Vice President and General Manager, NVH Performance Materials."

One of several electronic suspension technologies available through Tenneco's Monroe® Intelligent Suspension portfolio, the CVSA2/Kinetic® H2 solution will be integrated with Rivian's flexible "skateboard" chassis, which also houses the vehicle's quad-motors, intelligent battery management system and other components. Originally developed for sport and hypercar models but now also available for performance SUV and light truck platforms, the CVSA2/Kinetic® H2 technology provides continuously controlled damping along with advanced, hydraulic roll control. The suspension's Kinetic® roll control system offers the driver excellent handling agility and comfort and delivers exceptional off-road performance. By eliminating the need for conventional sway bars, the technology helps reduce vehicle weight and decouples single wheel disturbances providing better contact to the road. Additionally, as compared to other damping and roll control systems, the Kinetic® interlinkage concept consumes very little energy, thereby helping to extend battery vehicle range.

R1T and R1S models also will be equipped with Tenneco 's Clevite® Elastomers front and rear suspension bushings, top mounts and other parts, contributing to the vehicles' smooth, quiet, comfortable ride dynamics. Clevite Elastomers products are engineered to provide premium, best-in-class performance in a full range of vehicle platforms and operating environments. By dramatically reducing noise, vibration and harshness (NVH), these innovative elastomeric formulations and components help OEMs provide clearly differentiated ride quality and cabin comfort.

About Monroe® Intelligent Suspension

The Monroe Intelligent Suspension Portfolio includes CVSAe semi active suspension with 1 external solenoid valve for damping control, CVSA2 with 2 solenoid valves for independent rebound and compression damping control. The portfolio also includes Kinetic® H2 for roll control and Kinetic® X2 for roll and pitch control, both in combination with CVSA2.

Visit www.monroeintelligentsuspension.com for more information.

About Clevite® Elastomers

For more than 100 years, the Clevite® Elastomers brand has been a leading industry resource for vibration control design, engineering and manufacturing. From light passenger cars and trucks to rail, heavy truck, off-road, agricultural, construction or specialty vehicles, Clevite Elastomers products are known for their outstanding quality, durability and reliability.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2021 revenues of $18 billion and approximately 71,000 team members working at more than 260 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, DRiV Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

R1T and R1S models will also be equipped with Tenneco ’s Clevite® Elastomers top mounts. (PRNewswire)

The Rivian R1T and R1S models are equipped with Monroe Intelligent Suspension CVSA2/Kinetic® H2 technology providing continuously controlled damping along with advanced, hydraulic roll control. The suspension’s Kinetic® roll control system offers the driver excellent handling agility and comfort and delivers exceptional off-road performance (PRNewswire)

The Monroe Intelligent Suspension CVSA2/Kinetic® H2 technology eliminates the need for conventional sway bars, the technology helps reduce vehicle weight and decouples single wheel disturbances providing better contact to the road. (PRNewswire)

Tenneco, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tenneco, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

