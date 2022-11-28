SSR MINING ANNOUNCES POSITIVE EXPLORATION RESULTS AT MARIGOLD CREATING PATHWAYS FOR MINE PLAN ENHANCEMENT AND EXTENSION

Oxide Intercepts Include 4.2 g/t Au Over 26 Meters and 2.7 g/t Au Over 17 Meters at New Millennium; Updated Technical Report on Track for 2023
DENVER, CO, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from 316 drillholes completed at the Marigold mine in Nevada, USA, for the period from October, 2021 to August, 2022 (Figure 1) at the New Millennium, Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley oxide targets. These results build upon, and are subsequent to, the Marigold 2021 Technical Report Summary. With an existing Mineral Reserve life of 11 years, exploration at Marigold is focused on adding higher-grade oxide ounces to the mine plan to both enhance and extend the current production profile and life of mine free cash flow generation. The continued exploration success at these key exploration targets has the potential to drive Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource growth that can be incorporated into an updated Technical Report Summary for Marigold, which is expected in 2023 (the "2023 Marigold TRS"). The 2023 Marigold TRS will evaluate the potential to add New Millennium to the life of mine plan. Future studies will evaluate mining and processing opportunities at the Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley satellite targets located four and ten kilometers south of New Millennium, respectively.
The potential development of New Millennium was unlocked by recent brownfield strategic land acquisitions and presents an opportunity to add higher-grade oxide Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources proximal to existing Marigold infrastructure. The New Millennium target area is comprised of six distinct zones which include East Basalt, Battle Cry, Antler, Section 6, Lil' Gun and North Antler. These targets are on the periphery of the Antler-Basalt pits that previously produced approximately one million ounces at a grade of 0.75 g/t. Nearly 45,000 meters of drilling was completed at New Millennium across 146 holes, with numerous intercepts significantly above Marigold's existing Mineral Reserve grade and new mineralization encountered more than five hundred meters south of previously defined Mineral Resources.
New Millennium oxide drilling highlights include (see Figures 2 and 3) (see Table 1):
- MRA7621: 25.9 meters at 4.2 g/t Au from 117.3 meters
- MRA7623: 16.8 meters at 2.7 g/t Au from 120.4 meters
- MRA7629: 22.9 meters at 1.7 g/t Au from 231.6 meters
- MRA7520: 21.3 meters at 1.7 g/t Au from 195.1 meters, and 19.8 meters at 1.9 g/t Au from 225.6 meters
Rod Antal, President and CEO of SSR Mining, said, "These results showcase exceptional oxide grades that have potential to drive Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource growth and complement the existing Marigold production profile. We expect to include some of this higher-grade oxide material in the 2023 Marigold TRS, which we anticipate will demonstrate an optimized and expanded production profile through the incorporation of New Millennium. In addition, with the recent results from both Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley, we believe the future is very bright for Marigold with opportunities to extend the existing 11 year mine life while adding higher grade, lower cost oxide ounces to the near and longer-term mine plan."
Table 1: Significant oxide gold intercepts at New Millennium
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Grade
Oxidation State
Area
MRA7621
117.3
143.3
25.9
4.2
Oxide
New Millennium
including
123.4
137.2
13.7
6.8
Oxide
MRA7623
120.4
137.2
16.8
2.7
Oxide
New Millennium
including
125.0
129.5
4.6
5.1
Oxide
MRA7629
231.6
254.5
22.9
1.7
Oxide
New Millennium
MRA7520
195.1
216.4
21.3
1.7
Oxide
New Millennium
including
202.7
205.7
3.0
4.7
Oxide
225.6
245.4
19.8
1.9
Oxide
MR7626
198.1
239.3
41.1
0.9
Oxide
New Millennium
MRA7560
118.9
144.8
25.9
1.4
Oxide
New Millennium
MRA7628
221.0
245.4
24.4
1.4
Oxide
New Millennium
MRA7630
222.5
242.3
19.8
1.6
Oxide
New Millennium
including
231.6
236.2
4.6
3.7
Oxide
MRA7755
108.2
129.5
21.3
1.4
Oxide
New Millennium
MRA7624
120.4
155.4
35.1
0.8
Oxide
New Millennium
In addition to drilling at New Millennium, SSR Mining continues to explore for supplemental oxide ore sources across the broader Marigold land package. At Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley, located approximately four kilometers south and ten kilometers southwest of New Millennium, respectively, drilling has delivered exciting high-grade intercepts of predominantly oxide mineralization. Exploration at these targets aims to define oxide material that leverages existing infrastructure at Marigold to provide an avenue for production growth in the future. Work also continues to delineate and define initial sulfide resources at each target that could represent potential longer-term development opportunities for Marigold.
Trenton Canyon oxide drilling highlights include (see Figures 4 and 5) (see Table 2):
- MRA7795: 15.2 meters at 11.1 g/t Au from 213.4 meters
- MRA7587: 19.8 meters at 5.5 g/t Au from 181.4 meters
- MRA7518: 6.1 meters at 2.0 g/t Au from 41.1 meters and 25.9 meters at 1.2 g/t Au from 50.3 meters
Buffalo Valley oxide drilling highlights include (see Figures 6, 7 and 8) (see Table 2):
- DDH7705: 18.3 meters at 6.2 g/t Au from 126.5 meters
- MRA7730: 42.7 meters at 1.4 g/t Au from 382.5 meters
- MRA7598: 6.1 meters at 2.5 g/t Au from 324.6 meters
Additionally, an infill drill hole from the Valmy pit located to the northeast of New Millennium included the following oxide intercepts:
- DDH7452: 14.3 meters at 4.7 g/t Au from 209.4 meters and 12.5 meters at 0.8 g/t Au from 246.3 meters
Table 2: Significant oxide gold intercepts at Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Grade
Oxidation State
Area
MRA7795
213.4
228.6
15.2
11.1
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
including
213.4
222.5
9.1
17.0
Oxide
DDH7705
126.5
144.8
18.3
6.2
Oxide
Buffalo Valley
including
127.3
132.6
5.3
13.9
Oxide
including
135.6
138.8
3.2
4.8
Oxide
MRA7587
181.4
201.2
19.8
5.5
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
including
182.9
189.0
6.1
9.8
Oxide
including
192.0
198.1
6.1
6.1
Oxide
MRA7730
382.5
425.2
42.7
1.4
Oxide
Buffalo Valley
MRA7585
65.5
68.6
3.0
18.2
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
MRA7817
219.5
230.1
10.7
4.1
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
including
221.0
225.6
4.6
8.3
Oxide
MRA7578
103.6
118.9
15.2
2.8
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
including
108.2
111.3
3.0
4.4
Oxide
including
114.3
117.3
3.0
6.3
Oxide
MRA7528
73.2
89.9
16.8
2.2
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
MRA7598
324.6
330.7
6.1
2.5
Oxide
Buffalo Valley
336.8
350.5
13.7
0.9
Oxide
353.6
394.7
41.1
0.9
Oxide
MRA7375
57.9
65.5
7.6
4.6
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
While the exploration focus is to define and expand oxide inventory across the greater Marigold property, SSR Mining is simultaneously exploring for structurally controlled sulfide mineralization potentially amenable to alternative mining & processing methods than those currently utilized at Marigold. Building on results previously announced in December 2021, exploration efforts at Trenton Canyon have focused on the Tempest zone, a series of high-grade structures proximal to the past-producing South and West pits.
Trenton Canyon sulfide drilling highlights include (see Figures 4 and 5) (see Table 3):
- DDH7525: 6.1 meters at 25.6 g/t Au from 185.8 meters
- MRA7561: 16.8 meters at 2.6 g/t Au from 144.8 meters
- MRA7708: 12.2 meters at 3.9 g/t Au from 172.2 meters
As the exploration team furthers its understanding of sulfide mineralization at Marigold, it is applying this knowledge to a robust collection of high-quality and underexplored targets throughout the extensive Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley properties. One example is the Spitfire target, located approximately two kilometers northwest of the Buffalo Valley pit.
Highlight intercepts from the Spitfire target include (see Figure 6) (see Table 3):
- MRA7609: 6.1 meters at 20.1 g/t Au from 111.3 meters
- DDH7600: 6.9 meters at 2.0 g/t Au from 292.8 meters, including coarse visible gold
Table 3: Significant sulfide gold intercepts at Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Grade
Oxidation State
Area
DDH7525
185.8
191.8
6.1
25.6
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
including
185.8
189.4
3.7
41.4
Sulfide
MRA7609
111.3
117.3
6.1
20.1
Sulfide
Buffalo Valley
MRA7840
362.7
385.6
22.9
4.4
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
including
362.7
368.8
6.1
9.9
Sulfide
MRA7708
172.2
184.4
12.2
3.9
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
including
176.8
181.4
4.6
6.9
Sulfide
MRA7703
259.1
269.7
10.7
3.2
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
including
260.6
263.7
3.0
5.5
Sulfide
MRA7540
266.7
271.3
4.6
7.4
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
MRA7842
204.2
210.3
6.1
5.2
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
MRA7598
330.7
336.8
6.1
5.0
Sulfide
Buffalo Valley
MRA7517
327.7
330.7
3.0
8.7
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
MRA7561
144.8
161.5
16.8
2.6
Mixed
Trenton Canyon
including
150.9
155.4
4.6
3.6
Sulfide
Marigold Exploration Figures
Marigold Exploration Overview
SSR Mining's mineral holdings include a 100% owned approximately 20,000-hectare parcel containing the currently producing Marigold mine as well as the past producing Valmy, Trenton Canyon, North Peak, and Buffalo Valley mines. Activity during the Exploration Period (October 2021 to August, 2022) included 316 drillholes (308 reverse circulation and 8 core drillholes) focused on Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource additions at New Millennium, Trenton Canyon, and Buffalo Valley, as well as infill drilling at the Mackay pit that improved confidence in existing Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources.
New Millennium represents a low cost, high probability development opportunity in the Nevada portfolio and drilling at the target will continue with the ultimate goal to enhance and extend operations at Marigold beyond its current 11 year mine life. The New Millennium target area is comprised of six distinct zones which include East Basalt, Battle Cry, Antler, Section 6, Lil' Gun and North Antler, and was enabled by land acquisitions completed in 2016, 2018 and 2019.
Currently, the Company has four drill rigs on-site at Marigold and is undertaking geotechnical, metallurgical and geophysical studies to better understand the multitude of prospective opportunities across the Marigold property. This includes the recent launch of a UAV magnetics survey across the Trenton Canyon, Buffalo Valley and North Peak targets. North Peak is another past producing oxide pit that is located between Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley.
As exploration continues to define opportunities for Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource growth at these targets, the Company is applying a "District Master Plan" approach to future development, permitting and production of these opportunities. This approach, used successfully at Çöpler in the past, ensures Marigold has a well-defined longer-term pipeline of growth projects.
The Company is also continuing a re-assay program of historical drill samples in the New Millennium area with the potential to build on the success of the re-assay program across the greater Marigold property, including re-assaying in 2015-2016 which yielded a 23% increase in estimated tonnage and a 13% increase in gold ounces within the Mackay pits. The goal of this program is to capture low-grade gold assay values not recorded in the historical dataset and integrate the results with the updated resource model. The first phase of this program, which included the re-analysis of drill samples from two drill sections at New Millennium, yielded positive results and was expanded to encompass the entire project area. The second phase of this program, which included approximately 650 samples, is also yielding positive results. The focus of this phase is to add value to ongoing drilling program.
Technical Procedural Information Sampling and Analytical Procedures
Drill samples from the Marigold mine drilling program were sent for processing and analysis to the offices of American Assay Laboratories, Inc. ("AAL") in Sparks, Nevada which is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory independent from SSR Mining. Fire assay was completed on a 30-gram sample (AAL method code FA-PB30-ICP) with an Inductively Coupled Plasma finish after a two acid digestion. Samples with assay results greater than 10 g/t gold were fire assayed on a 30-gram sample (AAL method code Grav Au30) with a gravimetric finish. Buffalo Valley samples greater than one gram are subjected to Screen Fire assays. We employ a rigorous Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") program, which includes real-time assay quality monitoring through the regular insertion of blanks, duplicates, and certified reference material, as well as reviewing laboratory-provided QA/QC data and confirming results at umpire labs.
External review of data and processes relating to Marigold exploration data have been completed by an independent consultant F. C. Edmunds, P. Geo., in November 2022. There were no adverse material results detected and the QA/QC indicates the information collected is acceptable, and the database can be used for further studies.
Qualified Persons
The scientific and technical data contained in this news release relating to the Marigold mine have been reviewed and approved by Richard J. Yancey, Resource Development Manager at Marigold Mine, a Society of Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration Registered Member, and a qualified person for purposes of Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K and National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
You are encouraged to also review the 2021 Marigold TRS, which is available on SSR Mining's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR system (sec.gov) on September 29, 2022.
About SSR Mining
SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused gold company with four producing assets located in the USA, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets. In 2021, the four operating assets produced approximately 794,000 gold-equivalent ounces. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.
Table 4: All drill holes completed at Marigold between October 31, 2021 to August 30, 2022.
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Grade (g/t Au)
Oxidation State
Area
MRA7231
185.9
198.1
12.2
0.60
Oxide
New Millennium
304.8
307.8
3.0
0.53
Oxide
MRA7255
150.9
153.9
3.0
1.53
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
323.1
327.7
4.6
1.31
Sulfide
MRA7327
269.7
272.8
3.0
1.59
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
MR7370
329.2
332.2
3.0
0.47
Oxide
New Millennium
MRA7371
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MRA7375
57.9
65.5
7.6
4.61
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
MRA7423
NSI
Trenton Canyon
DDH7452
203.3
206.7
3.4
0.70
Oxide
Valmy
209.4
223.7
14.3
4.71
Oxide
including
209.4
213.2
3.8
14.13
Oxide
246.3
258.8
12.5
0.80
Oxide
MRA7469
259.1
263.7
4.6
0.42
Oxide
New Millennium
278.9
281.9
3.0
0.52
Oxide
MRA7474
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MRA7480
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MR7484
134.1
137.2
3.0
0.59
Oxide
Mackay
MRA7495
157.0
164.6
7.6
0.98
Oxide
New Millennium
178.3
187.5
9.1
1.08
Oxide
227.1
234.7
7.6
0.66
Oxide
291.1
294.1
3.0
0.47
Oxide
306.3
310.9
4.6
0.89
Oxide
356.6
359.7
3.0
0.39
Oxide
MR7500
48.8
65.5
16.8
0.72
Oxide
Mackay
102.1
112.8
10.7
0.42
Oxide
143.3
155.4
12.2
0.86
Oxide
MR7501
NSI
Mackay
MR7502
NSI
Mackay
MRA7503
187.5
195.1
7.6
0.38
Oxide
New Millennium
271.3
274.3
3.0
1.52
Mixed
285.0
289.6
4.6
2.39
Oxide
295.7
298.7
3.0
1.16
Oxide
327.7
330.7
3.0
0.57
Oxide
MRA7504
216.4
221.0
4.6
0.47
Oxide
New Millennium
324.6
327.7
3.0
1.28
Oxide
344.4
352.0
7.6
0.36
Oxide
MRA7505
227.1
230.1
3.0
2.49
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
230.1
233.2
3.0
9.23
Mixed
233.2
248.4
15.2
0.79
Oxide
MRA7506
265.2
269.7
4.6
1.78
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
277.4
289.6
12.2
1.49
Sulfide
297.2
300.2
3.0
2.20
Sulfide
MRA7507
301.8
307.8
6.1
2.66
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
323.1
326.1
3.0
3.22
Sulfide
330.7
335.3
4.6
2.00
Sulfide
344.4
347.5
3.0
1.37
Sulfide
MRA7508
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MRA7509
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MRA7510
269.7
278.9
9.1
2.29
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
including
271.3
274.3
3.0
3.65
Sulfide
281.9
288.0
6.1
1.92
Sulfide
MRA7511
NSI
New Millennium
MRA7512
NSI
New Millennium
MR7515
NSI
Mackay
MRA7516
74.7
79.2
4.6
1.61
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
82.3
86.9
4.6
1.57
Oxide
117.3
125.0
7.6
0.48
Oxide
146.3
152.4
6.1
1.27
Oxide
160.0
175.3
15.2
1.53
Oxide
179.8
182.9
3.0
0.83
Sulfide
184.4
190.5
6.1
1.67
Sulfide
MRA7517
327.7
330.7
3.0
8.66
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
MRA7518
4.6
10.7
6.1
1.63
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
41.1
47.2
6.1
2.02
Oxide
50.3
76.2
25.9
1.17
Oxide
80.8
88.4
7.6
1.50
Oxide
88.4
93.0
4.6
1.53
Sulfide
97.5
100.6
3.0
3.02
Oxide
112.8
121.9
9.1
2.75
Mixed
155.4
158.5
3.0
0.62
Oxide
221.0
227.1
6.1
1.05
Sulfide
MRA7519
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MRA7520
195.1
216.4
21.3
1.71
Oxide
New Millennium
including
202.7
205.7
3.0
4.73
Oxide
225.6
245.4
19.8
1.95
Oxide
248.4
262.1
13.7
1.37
Oxide
MR7521
NSI
Mackay
MRA7522
NSI
New Millennium
MRA7523
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MRA7524
310.9
315.5
4.6
0.76
Oxide
New Millennium
DDH7525
185.8
191.8
6.1
25.61
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
including
185.8
189.4
3.7
41.42
Sulfide
MRA7526
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MRA7527
208.8
211.8
3.0
3.28
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
MRA7528
73.2
89.9
16.8
2.19
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
MRA7529
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MRA7530
4.6
10.7
6.1
1.26
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
DDH7531
244.9
248.9
4.0
0.58
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
279.7
287.3
7.6
6.98
Mixed
including
280.8
286.2
5.4
8.97
Mixed
MRA7532
73.2
76.2
3.0
1.50
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
MR7533
NSI
New Millennium
MR7534
350.5
353.6
3.0
0.72
Oxide
New Millennium
MRA7535
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MRA7536
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MR7537
155.4
163.1
7.6
0.68
Oxide
New Millennium
237.7
259.1
21.3
0.62
Oxide
309.4
313.9
4.6
0.57
Oxide
MRA7538
29.0
33.5
4.6
1.38
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
MRA7539
301.8
304.8
3.0
5.15
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
MRA7540
38.1
42.7
4.6
3.36
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
266.7
271.3
4.6
7.44
Sulfide
352.0
356.6
4.6
1.34
Sulfide
MRA7541
158.5
164.6
6.1
0.45
Oxide
New Millennium
301.8
306.3
4.6
0.66
Oxide
MRA7542
155.4
158.5
3.0
0.52
Oxide
New Millennium
175.3
178.3
3.0
0.57
Oxide
199.6
202.7
3.0
0.37
Oxide
MRA7545
76.2
79.2
3.0
0.91
Oxide
New Millennium
105.2
114.3
9.1
1.08
Oxide
MRA7546
128.0
132.6
4.6
0.39
Oxide
New Millennium
135.6
138.7
3.0
0.88
Oxide
MR7547
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MR7548
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MRA7549
33.5
39.6
6.1
1.09
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
MRA7550
32.0
35.1
3.0
0.85
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
MRA7551
NSI
Buffalo Valley
MRA7552
153.9
160.0
6.1
0.89
Oxide
Buffalo Valley
MRA7553
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MRA7554
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MR7555
83.8
102.1
18.3
0.79
Oxide
New Millennium
MRA7556
83.8
86.9
3.0
0.47
Oxide
New Millennium
MRA7557
68.6
71.6
3.0
0.56
Oxide
New Millennium
80.8
86.9
6.1
0.40
Oxide
MRA7558
NSI
New Millennium
MRA7559
102.1
106.7
4.6
2.91
Oxide
New Millennium
MRA7560
112.8
115.8
3.0
0.41
Oxide
New Millennium
118.9
144.8
25.9
1.38
Oxide
166.1
175.3
9.1
0.64
Oxide
144.8
161.5
16.8
2.62
Mixed
including
150.9
155.4
4.6
3.58
Sulfide
161.5
166.1
4.6
1.19
Oxide
253.0
256.0
3.0
3.34
Sulfide
MRA7561
144.8
161.5
16.8
2.62
Mixed
Trenton Canyon
including
150.9
155.4
4.6
3.58
Sulfide
161.5
166.1
4.6
1.19
Oxide
253.0
256.0
3.0
3.34
Sulfide
MRA7562
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MRA7563
54.9
64.0
9.1
2.01
Mixed
Trenton Canyon
MRA7564
53.3
65.5
12.2
0.39
Oxide
New Millennium
80.8
85.3
4.6
0.60
Oxide
MRA7565
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MRA7566
192.0
195.1
3.0
0.37
Oxide
New Millennium
213.4
224.0
10.7
1.31
Oxide
DDH7567
155.3
160.2
4.9
0.81
Oxide
Buffalo Valley
187.6
191.4
3.8
0.86
Oxide
290.8
294.3
3.6
2.54
Oxide
303.4
308.0
4.6
0.42
Oxide
MRA7568
99.1
102.1
3.0
3.16
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
MRA7569
54.9
57.9
3.0
1.73
Mixed
Trenton Canyon
134.1
137.2
3.0
0.59
Oxide
146.3
155.4
9.1
0.88
Oxide
190.5
196.6
6.1
1.66
Sulfide
MRA7570
64.0
68.6
4.6
0.94
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
109.7
114.3
4.6
0.85
Oxide
MRA7571
NSI
New Millennium
MRA7572
NSI
New Millennium
MRA7573
42.7
51.8
9.1
0.58
Oxide
New Millennium
MRA7574
NSI
New Millennium
MR7575
91.4
96.0
4.6
0.50
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
MRA7576
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MRA7577
54.9
57.9
3.0
5.25
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
80.8
100.6
19.8
1.41
Oxide
120.4
125.0
4.6
0.75
Oxide
MRA7578
50.3
54.9
4.6
1.46
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
76.2
79.2
3.0
1.32
Oxide
103.6
118.9
15.2
2.78
Oxide
including
108.2
111.3
3.0
4.43
Oxide
including
114.3
117.3
3.0
6.34
Oxide
MRA7579
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MRA7582
NSI
New Millennium
MRA7583
NSI
New Millennium
MRA7584
88.4
91.4
3.0
0.55
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
97.5
100.6
3.0
1.22
Oxide
115.8
121.9
6.1
1.10
Oxide
128.0
137.2
9.1
0.53
Oxide
MRA7585
61.0
65.5
4.6
2.77
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
65.5
68.6
3.0
18.21
Oxide
100.6
109.7
9.1
0.62
Oxide
MRA7586
25.9
50.3
24.4
0.84
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
62.5
65.5
3.0
0.88
Oxide
MRA7587
147.8
157.0
9.1
0.51
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
181.4
201.2
19.8
5.49
Oxide
including
182.9
189.0
6.1
9.78
Oxide
including
192.0
198.1
6.1
6.07
Oxide
MRA7588
198.1
204.2
6.1
0.98
Oxide
New Millennium
MRA7591
195.1
198.1
3.0
0.56
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
202.7
207.3
4.6
2.36
Sulfide
277.4
286.5
9.1
1.78
Sulfide
MR7592
0.0
10.7
10.7
1.04
Mixed
Mackay
DDH7592
112.0
116.6
4.6
0.40
Oxide
Buffalo Valley
MR7593
134.1
137.2
3.0
0.85
Oxide
Buffalo Valley
300.2
304.8
4.6
1.55
Oxide
304.8
307.8
3.0
1.75
Mixed
315.5
318.5
3.0
0.73
Oxide
382.5
385.6
3.0
0.57
Oxide
MR7594
239.3
249.9
10.7
0.63
Oxide
Buffalo Valley
275.8
281.9
6.1
1.13
Oxide
MR7595
295.7
304.8
9.1
0.57
Oxide
Buffalo Valley
345.9
353.6
7.6
0.53
Oxide
MRA7596
397.8
400.8
3.0
1.94
Oxide
Buffalo Valley
MRA7597
301.8
329.2
27.4
0.74
Oxide
Buffalo Valley
384.0
387.1
3.0
0.64
Oxide
MRA7598
324.6
330.7
6.1
2.54
Oxide
Buffalo Valley
330.7
336.8
6.1
5.03
Sulfide
336.8
350.5
13.7
0.92
Oxide
353.6
394.7
41.1
0.87
Oxide
411.5
425.2
13.7
0.51
Oxide
MRA7599
251.5
257.6
6.1
0.42
Oxide
Buffalo Valley
339.9
342.9
3.0
1.22
Mixed
DDH7600
215.0
218.7
3.7
1.69
Sulfide
Buffalo Valley
240.8
243.8
3.0
0.60
Oxide
292.8
299.6
6.9
1.99
Sulfide
MRA7601
242.3
253.0
10.7
0.35
Oxide
Buffalo Valley
289.6
294.1
4.6
2.20
Sulfide
MRA7602
NSI
Buffalo Valley
MR7603
163.1
166.1
3.0
0.41
Oxide
New Millennium
216.4
219.5
3.0
0.54
Oxide
MR7604
178.3
181.4
3.0
0.80
Oxide
Buffalo Valley
185.9
196.6
10.7
0.83
Oxide
MRA7605
149.4
152.4
3.0
0.78
Oxide
Buffalo Valley
228.6
231.6
3.0
0.67
Oxide
MRA7606
NSI
Buffalo Valley
MRA7607
93.0
99.1
6.1
0.47
Oxide
New Millennium
248.4
253.0
4.6
1.26
Oxide
262.1
265.2
3.0
0.38
Oxide
291.1
297.2
6.1
1.07
Oxide
MRA7608
NSI
Buffalo Valley
MRA7609
111.3
117.3
6.1
20.11
Sulfide
Buffalo Valley
158.5
161.5
3.0
0.41
Oxide
185.9
192.0
6.1
0.50
Oxide
MRA7610
260.6
263.7
3.0
0.49
Oxide
Buffalo Valley
312.4
315.5
3.0
7.59
Oxide
326.1
329.2
3.0
1.69
Sulfide
329.2
341.4
12.2
2.18
Oxide
including
333.8
336.8
3.0
7.10
Oxide
MRA7611
NSI
Buffalo Valley
MRA7613
NSI
Buffalo Valley
MR7614
362.7
368.8
6.1
1.43
Sulfide
Mackay
MRA7615
178.3
196.6
18.3
1.58
Oxide
New Millennium
including
190.5
193.5
3.0
3.75
Oxide
288.0
291.1
3.0
0.92
Oxide
MR7616
313.9
324.6
10.7
1.84
Oxide
Mackay
including
317.0
320.0
3.0
4.75
Oxide
329.2
335.3
6.1
0.64
Oxide
MRA7617
NSI
Buffalo Valley
MRA7618
NSI
Buffalo Valley
MRA7619
182.9
185.9
3.0
0.49
Oxide
New Millennium
MRA7621
117.3
143.3
25.9
4.20
Oxide
New Millennium
including
123.4
137.2
13.7
6.84
Oxide
157.0
166.1
9.1
0.58
Oxide
175.3
178.3
3.0
0.42
Oxide
MRA7622
NSI
Buffalo Valley
MRA7623
120.4
137.2
16.8
2.67
Oxide
New Millennium
including
125.0
129.5
4.6
5.14
Oxide
185.9
190.5
4.6
0.42
Oxide
204.2
207.3
3.0
0.39
Oxide
222.5
228.6
6.1
0.96
Oxide
239.3
242.3
3.0
0.74
Oxide
MRA7624
120.4
155.4
35.1
0.84
Oxide
New Millennium
163.1
167.6
4.6
0.96
Oxide
MR7625
163.1
166.1
3.0
0.47
Oxide
New Millennium
208.8
214.9
6.1
0.41
Oxide
253.0
274.3
21.3
0.85
Oxide
298.7
306.3
7.6
0.88
Oxide
327.7
332.2
4.6
0.44
Oxide
MR7626
149.4
158.5
9.1
0.49
Oxide
New Millennium
198.1
239.3
41.1
0.91
Oxide
MR7627
201.2
207.3
6.1
0.55
Oxide
New Millennium
MRA7628
221.0
245.4
24.4
1.40
Oxide
New Millennium
266.7
269.7
3.0
0.40
Oxide
MRA7629
158.5
163.1
4.6
0.44
Oxide
New Millennium
221.0
227.1
6.1
0.64
Oxide
231.6
254.5
22.9
1.72
Oxide
MRA7630
211.8
216.4
4.6
0.76
Oxide
New Millennium
222.5
242.3
19.8
1.58
Oxide
including
231.6
236.2
4.6
3.71
Oxide
291.1
295.7
4.6
0.41
Oxide
MRA7631
201.2
204.2
3.0
0.58
Oxide
New Millennium
227.1
237.7
10.7
1.09
Oxide
MRA7633
138.7
146.3
7.6
0.67
Oxide
New Millennium
150.9
160.0
9.1
0.97
Oxide
MR7634
390.1
393.2
3.0
1.41
Sulfide
Mackay
414.5
417.6
3.0
0.62
Oxide
451.1
454.2
3.0
0.88
Oxide
MRA7635
164.6
181.4
16.8
1.02
Oxide
New Millennium
207.3
221.0
13.7
0.49
Oxide
MRA7636
189.0
204.2
15.2
0.70
Oxide
New Millennium
355.1
359.7
4.6
0.92
Oxide
MRA7637
234.7
239.3
4.6
0.75
Oxide
New Millennium
MRA7638
178.3
181.4
3.0
0.42
Oxide
New Millennium
198.1
201.2
3.0
0.69
Oxide
228.6
231.6
3.0
0.43
Oxide
MR7639
210.3
217.9
7.6
0.66
Oxide
New Millennium
MRA7641
198.1
201.2
3.0
0.35
Oxide
New Millennium
MRA7642
NSI
New Millennium
MRA7643
NSI
New Millennium
MRA7644
246.9
271.3
24.4
1.06
Oxide
New Millennium
MRA7645
175.3
181.4
6.1
0.73
Oxide
New Millennium
195.1
202.7
7.6
2.24
Oxide
including
199.6
202.7
3.0
3.88
Oxide
213.4
217.9
4.6
0.42
Oxide
MR7646
410.0
413.0
3.0
0.49
Oxide
Mackay
MRA7647
NSI
Buffalo Valley
MRA7648
100.6
114.3
13.7
0.48
Oxide
New Millennium
MRA7649
269.7
272.8
3.0
0.58
Oxide
New Millennium
MRA7650
117.3
126.5
9.1
0.45
Oxide
New Millennium
158.5
164.6
6.1
1.43
Oxide
228.6
233.2
4.6
0.63
Oxide
257.6
263.7
6.1
1.06
Oxide
263.7
269.7
6.1
8.97
Mixed
including
265.2
268.2
3.0
15.82
Mixed
MRA7651
118.9
126.5
7.6
0.64
Oxide
New Millennium
214.9
222.5
7.6
1.53
Oxide
MRA7652
253.0
257.6
4.6
0.50
Oxide
Buffalo Valley
MR7653
184.4
193.5
9.1
1.20
Oxide
New Millennium
MRA7654
224.0
227.1
3.0
0.45
Oxide
New Millennium
327.7
330.7
3.0
0.93
Oxide
MRA7655
NSI
New Millennium
MRA7656
NSI
New Millennium
MRA7657
219.5
224.0
4.6
0.45
Oxide
New Millennium
MRA7658
NSI
New Millennium
MRA7659
204.2
207.3
3.0
0.41
Oxide
New Millennium
216.4
219.5
3.0
0.43
Oxide
228.6
236.2
7.6
0.58
Oxide
272.8
277.4
4.6
1.12
Oxide
MRA7660
131.1
147.8
16.8
0.40
Oxide
New Millennium
170.7
176.8
6.1
0.56
Oxide
182.9
187.5
4.6
0.40
Oxide
MRA7661
117.3
120.4
3.0
0.40
Oxide
New Millennium
147.8
153.9
6.1
0.46
Oxide
158.5
172.2
13.7
1.33
Oxide
227.1
231.6
4.6
1.17
Oxide
236.2
239.3
3.0
1.04
Oxide
MRA7662
NSI
New Millennium
MRA7663
NSI
New Millennium
MRA7664
NSI
Buffalo Valley
MR7665
189.0
195.1
6.1
0.45
Oxide
Mackay
298.7
303.3
4.6
2.13
Sulfide
MRA7666
169.2
172.2
3.0
0.52
Oxide
New Millennium
175.3
181.4
6.1
0.46
Oxide
MRA7667
NSI
New Millennium
MRA7668
182.9
189.0
6.1
0.46
Oxide
New Millennium
MR7669
292.6
295.7
3.0
1.33
Oxide
New Millennium
MRA7670
198.1
201.2
3.0
0.88
Oxide
Buffalo Valley
204.2
207.3
3.0
0.45
Oxide
219.5
222.5
3.0
0.55
Oxide
231.6
234.7
3.0
0.37
Oxide
254.5
257.6
3.0
1.01
Oxide
257.6
266.7
9.1
1.43
Sulfide
266.7
277.4
10.7
0.74
Oxide
417.6
420.6
3.0
6.21
Mixed
MRA7671
172.2
187.5
15.2
0.67
Oxide
New Millennium
193.5
216.4
22.9
0.64
Oxide
277.4
280.4
3.0
0.37
Oxide
MRA7672
239.3
242.3
3.0
0.54
Oxide
New Millennium
MRA7673
152.4
155.4
3.0
0.45
Oxide
New Millennium
189.0
192.0
3.0
0.52
Oxide
205.7
210.3
4.6
0.56
Oxide
242.3
246.9
4.6
0.39
Oxide
MRA7674
106.7
118.9
12.2
0.56
Oxide
New Millennium
137.2
140.2
3.0
0.52
Oxide
144.8
149.4
4.6
0.85
Oxide
196.6
201.2
4.6
0.49
Oxide
214.9
221.0
6.1
0.44
Oxide
227.1
234.7
7.6
0.34
Oxide
249.9
257.6
7.6
0.48
Oxide
MRA7675
135.6
166.1
30.5
0.58
Oxide
New Millennium
271.3
274.3
3.0
0.59
Oxide
184.4
189.0
4.6
0.33
Oxide
MRA7676
196.6
199.6
3.0
0.38
Oxide
New Millennium
349.0
353.6
4.6
0.54
Oxide
MRA7677
153.9
157.0
3.0
0.97
Oxide
Buffalo Valley
275.8
280.4
4.6
0.46
Oxide
MRA7678
NSI
New Millennium
MRA7679
157.0
160.0
3.0
0.69
Oxide
New Millennium
166.1
169.2
3.0
0.45
Oxide
176.8
182.9
6.1
0.34
Oxide
MRA7680
NSI
New Millennium
MR7681
222.5
227.1
4.6
0.55
Oxide
New Millennium
MR7682
NSI
Mackay
MRA7683
117.3
120.4
3.0
0.51
Oxide
New Millennium
187.5
192.0
4.6
0.76
Oxide
222.5
234.7
12.2
0.70
Oxide
MRA7684
NSI
New Millennium
MRA7685
114.3
121.9
7.6
1.28
Oxide
Buffalo Valley
150.9
166.1
15.2
0.51
Oxide
312.4
315.5
3.0
0.88
Oxide
327.7
330.7
3.0
0.43
Oxide
MRA7686
96.0
109.7
13.7
0.62
Oxide
New Millennium
120.4
132.6
12.2
0.79
Oxide
135.6
140.2
4.6
0.50
Oxide
155.4
158.5
3.0
0.36
Oxide
166.1
179.8
13.7
0.77
Oxide
190.5
201.2
10.7
0.49
Oxide
208.8
240.8
32.0
0.48
Oxide
MRA7687
NSI
New Millennium
MRA7688
NSI
New Millennium
MRA7689
117.3
120.4
3.0
1.48
Oxide
New Millennium
199.6
202.7
3.0
0.75
Oxide
MRA7690
207.3
214.9
7.6
0.43
Oxide
New Millennium
230.1
236.2
6.1
0.35
Oxide
MRA7691
125.0
131.1
6.1
0.76
Oxide
New Millennium
134.1
137.2
3.0
0.56
Oxide
166.1
175.3
9.1
0.40
Oxide
MRA7692
137.2
140.2
3.0
0.32
Oxide
New Millennium
MRA7693
NSI
New Millennium
MR7694
350.5
359.7
9.1
1.24
Oxide
Mackay
MRA7695
129.5
132.6
3.0
0.76
Oxide
New Millennium
125.0
129.5
4.6
3.91
Mixed
306.3
309.4
3.0
0.66
Oxide
MRA7696
125.0
134.1
9.1
2.45
Sulfide
New Millennium
306.3
309.4
3.0
0.66
Oxide
MRA7697
112.8
143.3
30.5
0.74
Oxide
New Millennium
MRA7698
68.6
77.7
9.1
0.73
Oxide
New Millennium
208.8
211.8
3.0
0.50
Oxide
225.6
230.1
4.6
0.48
Oxide
MRA7699
44.2
59.4
15.2
0.64
Oxide
New Millennium
MRA7700
274.3
280.4
6.1
0.83
Oxide
Buffalo Valley
MRA7701
NSI
New Millennium
MRA7702
259.1
262.1
3.0
2.69
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
MRA7703
259.1
269.7
10.7
3.20
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
including
260.6
263.7
3.0
5.53
Sulfide
266.7
269.7
3.0
4.49
Sulfide
MRA7704
44.2
50.3
6.1
0.58
Oxide
New Millennium
56.4
61.0
4.6
0.52
Oxide
99.1
103.6
4.6
0.60
Oxide
DDH7705
126.5
144.8
18.3
6.20
Oxide
Buffalo Valley
including
127.3
132.6
5.3
13.95
Oxide
including
135.6
138.8
3.2
4.84
Oxide
156.7
161.4
4.8
1.40
Oxide
166.1
171.9
5.9
0.36
Oxide
179.2
183.3
4.1
0.49
Oxide
MRA7706
NSI
New Millennium
MRA7707
67.1
70.1
3.0
1.09
Oxide
New Millennium
MRA7708
172.2
184.4
12.2
3.89
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
including
176.8
181.4
4.6
6.93
Sulfide
184.4
187.5
3.0
4.12
Oxide
192.0
195.1
3.0
1.89
Oxide
275.8
280.4
4.6
2.06
Sulfide
MRA7709
NSI
New Millennium
MRA7710
80.8
86.9
6.1
0.67
Oxide
New Millennium
91.4
100.6
9.1
1.04
Oxide
111.3
115.8
4.6
0.59
Oxide
196.6
202.7
6.1
0.67
Oxide
MRA7711
157.0
190.5
33.5
0.48
Oxide
Buffalo Valley
216.4
219.5
3.0
0.40
Oxide
MRA7712
NSI
New Millennium
MRA7714
NSI
New Millennium
MRA7715
370.3
376.4
6.1
0.77
Oxide
Buffalo Valley
384.0
396.2
12.2
0.62
Oxide
400.8
403.9
3.0
2.81
Sulfide
MRA7716
NSI
New Millennium
MRA7717
32.0
35.1
3.0
0.42
Oxide
New Millennium
259.1
263.7
4.6
2.13
Oxide
MRA7718
176.8
184.4
7.6
0.92
Oxide
Mackay
195.1
204.2
9.1
0.79
Oxide
271.3
274.3
3.0
0.80
Oxide
MRA7719
91.4
96.0
4.6
0.74
Oxide
Mackay
103.6
108.2
4.6
0.47
Oxide
114.3
118.9
4.6
0.49
Oxide
213.4
216.4
3.0
0.39
Oxide
221.0
234.7
13.7
0.67
Oxide
285.0
288.0
3.0
1.06
Oxide
MRA7720
259.1
265.2
6.1
0.42
Oxide
New Millennium
MRA7722
185.9
198.1
12.2
1.42
Oxide
Mackay
201.2
208.8
7.6
0.51
Oxide
225.6
231.6
6.1
0.56
Oxide
MRA7723
121.9
125.0
3.0
0.96
Oxide
Mackay
128.0
132.6
4.6
2.52
Oxide
147.8
155.4
7.6
1.30
Oxide
173.7
185.9
12.2
0.79
Oxide
MRA7724
105.2
109.7
4.6
0.43
Oxide
Mackay
138.7
149.4
10.7
0.85
Oxide
161.5
173.7
12.2
1.06
Oxide
MRA7725
132.6
143.3
10.7
0.50
Oxide
New Millennium
196.6
208.8
12.2
0.55
Oxide
MRA7726
132.6
146.3
13.7
1.65
Oxide
Mackay
including
138.7
141.7
3.0
4.14
Oxide
149.4
157.0
7.6
0.65
Oxide
160.0
163.1
3.0
0.47
Oxide
167.6
173.7
6.1
0.34
Oxide
176.8
187.5
10.7
0.63
Oxide
MRA7727
137.2
140.2
3.0
1.15
Oxide
Mackay
143.3
153.9
10.7
2.68
Oxide
including
144.8
149.4
4.6
5.28
Oxide
166.1
169.2
3.0
0.45
Oxide
MRA7728
193.5
202.7
9.1
0.69
Oxide
Mackay
278.9
288.0
9.1
1.47
Oxide
318.5
321.6
3.0
1.81
Sulfide
MRA7729
228.6
237.7
9.1
0.64
Oxide
Mackay
MRA7730
285.0
292.6
7.6
0.37
Oxide
Buffalo Valley
356.6
359.7
3.0
0.46
Oxide
382.5
425.2
42.7
1.41
Oxide
MRA7731
190.5
199.6
9.1
1.03
Oxide
Mackay
324.6
332.2
7.6
0.47
Oxide
MRA7732
NSI
Mackay
MRA7733
NSI
Mackay
MRA7734
249.9
254.5
4.6
0.39
Oxide
Mackay
MRA7735
41.1
54.9
13.7
0.39
Oxide
New Millennium
211.8
214.9
3.0
0.74
Oxide
MRA7736
65.5
68.6
3.0
1.54
Oxide
New Millennium
74.7
77.7
3.0
0.35
Oxide
MRA7737
178.3
190.5
12.2
0.94
Oxide
Mackay
195.1
219.5
24.4
1.61
Oxide
including
204.2
208.8
4.6
3.83
Oxide
MRA7738
NSI
New Millennium
MRA7739
NSI
New Millennium
MRA7740
76.2
88.4
12.2
1.51
Oxide
New Millennium
including
77.7
80.8
3.0
3.48
Oxide
93.0
96.0
3.0
1.00
Oxide
MRA7741
115.8
144.8
29.0
0.96
Oxide
New Millennium
MRA7742
225.6
231.6
6.1
0.49
Oxide
Mackay
MRA7743
NSI
New Millennium
MRA7744
83.8
99.1
15.2
0.57
Oxide
New Millennium
MRA7745
152.4
164.6
12.2
1.04
Oxide
Mackay
167.6
172.2
4.6
1.08
Oxide
MRA7746
109.7
123.4
13.7
0.90
Oxide
New Millennium
132.6
135.6
3.0
0.50
Oxide
MRA7747
NSI
New Millennium
MRA7748
NSI
New Millennium
MRA7749
146.3
157.0
10.7
0.43
Oxide
Mackay
251.5
265.2
13.7
0.39
Oxide
283.5
288.0
4.6
0.89
Oxide
MR7750
248.4
253.0
4.6
0.40
Oxide
Mackay
256.0
260.6
4.6
0.85
Oxide
265.2
278.9
13.7
0.69
Oxide
368.8
373.4
4.6
1.10
Oxide
MRA7751
25.9
47.2
21.3
1.23
Oxide
Mackay
93.0
96.0
3.0
0.92
Oxide
234.7
245.4
10.7
0.83
Oxide
MRA7752
291.1
295.7
4.6
0.38
Oxide
Mackay
MRA7753
111.3
125.0
13.7
1.48
Oxide
Mackay
240.8
249.9
9.1
0.50
Oxide
MRA7754
143.3
146.3
3.0
0.59
Oxide
Mackay
149.4
173.7
24.4
1.20
Oxide
MRA7755
70.1
74.7
4.6
0.56
Oxide
New Millennium
83.8
93.0
9.1
0.77
Oxide
108.2
129.5
21.3
1.43
Oxide
including
117.3
120.4
3.0
3.83
Oxide
158.5
161.5
3.0
0.46
Oxide
MRA7756
141.7
150.9
9.1
0.68
Oxide
Mackay
155.4
169.2
13.7
0.71
Oxide
178.3
189.0
10.7
1.06
Oxide
MRA7757
106.7
109.7
3.0
0.64
Oxide
New Millennium
140.2
150.9
10.7
2.16
Oxide
including
143.3
147.8
4.6
3.45
Oxide
MRA7758
161.5
164.6
3.0
0.38
Oxide
New Millennium
MRA7759
157.0
160.0
3.0
0.73
Oxide
Mackay
164.6
192.0
27.4
0.71
Oxide
MRA7760
126.5
132.6
6.1
0.31
Oxide
New Millennium
135.6
152.4
16.8
1.05
Oxide
MRA7761
295.7
300.2
4.6
0.33
Oxide
New Millennium
MRA7762
4.6
9.1
4.6
1.07
Oxide
Mackay
74.7
77.7
3.0
0.73
Oxide
150.9
182.9
32.0
0.77
Oxide
DDH7763
275.4
280.2
4.8
4.17
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
379.8
385.6
5.8
1.08
Sulfide
MRA7763
NSI
Mackay
MRA7764
NSI
Valmy
MR7765
217.9
225.6
7.6
1.39
Oxide
Mackay
MRA7766
NSI
Valmy
MRA7767
158.5
163.1
4.6
0.36
Oxide
Valmy
MRA7768
106.7
109.7
3.0
0.59
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
114.3
120.4
6.1
0.73
Oxide
123.4
126.5
3.0
2.09
Oxide
MRA7769
222.5
237.7
15.2
0.86
Oxide
New Millennium
MRA7770
74.7
77.7
3.0
0.36
Oxide
New Millennium
89.9
99.1
9.1
1.45
Oxide
117.3
120.4
3.0
0.47
Oxide
MRA7771
146.3
149.4
3.0
0.69
Oxide
New Millennium
152.4
158.5
6.1
0.80
Oxide
249.9
257.6
7.6
0.42
Oxide
MRA7772
42.7
45.7
3.0
3.32
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
62.5
70.1
7.6
1.11
Oxide
74.7
83.8
9.1
1.38
Oxide
97.5
100.6
3.0
0.92
Oxide
137.2
140.2
3.0
1.04
Oxide
MRA7773
NSI
New Millennium
MRA7774
NSI
New Millennium
MRA7775
158.5
161.5
3.0
0.46
Oxide
New Millennium
MRA7776
47.2
51.8
4.6
4.39
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
86.9
100.6
13.7
2.03
Oxide
including
88.4
93.0
4.6
4.51
Oxide
103.6
118.9
15.2
1.78
Oxide
123.4
126.5
3.0
0.90
Oxide
MRA7777
166.1
172.2
6.1
1.84
Mixed
Trenton Canyon
MRA7778
166.1
198.1
32.0
0.76
Oxide
New Millennium
245.4
248.4
3.0
0.54
Oxide
MRA7779
140.2
147.8
7.6
0.56
Oxide
New Millennium
MRA7780
71.6
74.7
3.0
0.46
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
MRA7781
25.9
32.0
6.1
1.11
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
MRA7782
211.8
214.9
3.0
1.30
Mixed
Trenton Canyon
242.3
246.9
4.6
0.56
Oxide
323.1
327.7
4.6
2.28
Sulfide
MRA7783
13.7
16.8
3.0
0.42
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
MRA7786
64.0
73.2
9.1
0.48
Oxide
New Millennium
83.8
88.4
4.6
1.57
Oxide
MRA7787
NSI
New Millennium
MRA7788
86.9
91.4
4.6
0.83
Oxide
New Millennium
MRA7789
129.5
135.6
6.1
0.49
Oxide
New Millennium
MRA7791
NSI
New Millennium
MRA7792
74.7
80.8
6.1
1.06
Oxide
New Millennium
105.2
108.2
3.0
1.01
Oxide
MRA7793
272.8
275.8
3.0
1.16
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
MRA7795
9.1
12.2
3.0
0.44
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
213.4
228.6
15.2
11.06
Oxide
including
213.4
222.5
9.1
17.05
Oxide
228.6
233.2
4.6
1.54
Sulfide
MRA7796
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MRA7797
144.8
152.4
7.6
0.85
Oxide
Mackay
MRA7799
29.0
38.1
9.1
0.94
Oxide
Mackay
51.8
54.9
3.0
0.35
Oxide
86.9
89.9
3.0
1.18
Oxide
MRA7800
NSI
Mackay
MRA7801
NSI
Mackay
MRA7802
24.4
27.4
3.0
3.23
Sulfide
Mackay
MRA7803
15.2
18.3
3.0
2.38
Oxide
Mackay
MRA7804
224.0
240.8
16.8
1.10
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
246.9
253.0
6.1
0.81
Oxide
MRA7805
57.9
67.1
9.1
1.09
Oxide
Mackay
88.4
96.0
7.6
2.86
Oxide
MRA7806
57.9
64.0
6.1
0.61
Oxide
Mackay
MRA7807
NSI
Mackay
MRA7808
NSI
Mackay
MRA7809
219.5
224.0
4.6
4.29
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
including
219.5
222.5
3.0
5.11
Sulfide
356.6
362.7
6.1
1.16
Sulfide
MRA7814
157.0
161.5
4.6
0.77
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
164.6
169.2
4.6
0.55
Oxide
179.8
185.9
6.1
2.26
Oxide
including
179.8
182.9
3.0
3.75
Oxide
MRA7817
19.8
22.9
3.0
0.58
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
125.0
128.0
3.0
0.56
Oxide
131.1
138.7
7.6
1.70
Oxide
193.5
196.6
3.0
0.51
Oxide
219.5
230.1
10.7
4.08
Oxide
including
221.0
225.6
4.6
8.28
Oxide
MRA7819
103.6
108.2
4.6
0.52
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
126.5
129.5
3.0
3.35
Oxide
138.7
141.7
3.0
1.14
Oxide
147.8
150.9
3.0
0.93
Oxide
MRA7820
144.8
147.8
3.0
1.21
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
MRA7821
222.5
227.1
4.6
0.61
Oxide
New Millennium
MRA7822
NSI
Trenton Canyon
MRA7823
138.7
141.7
3.0
1.16
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
144.8
149.4
4.6
1.12
Oxide
MRA7824
45.7
50.3
4.6
1.23
Oxide
Mackay
61.0
70.1
9.1
1.56
Oxide
MRA7840
362.7
385.6
22.9
4.44
Sulfide
Trenton Canyon
including
362.7
368.8
6.1
9.92
Sulfide
MRA7842
149.4
155.4
6.1
0.34
Oxide
Trenton Canyon
204.2
210.3
6.1
5.16
Sulfide
Drill intervals reported at a nominal 0.3 g/t gold cut-off and with a maximum 2.5m contiguous dilution are given. All thicknesses are down hole length and true widths are not known at this stage. NSI – No significant intercept
Supporting Drilling Information to SSR Mining Announcement
This document provides supporting drill collar locations and composite assay results for the Marigold drilling program referenced in the announcement "SSR Mining Announces Positive Exploration Results at Marigold Creating Pathways for Mine Plan Enhancement and Extension", November 28, 2022.
Drill collar locations are surveyed in UTM Zone 11, NAD27 grid using differential GPS in units of meters. The Hole ID prefix DDH is used for HQ (63.5 mm core diameter) and NQ (47.6 mm core diameter) core drilling, the MR and MRA prefixes designate reverse circulation drill holes.
Table 5: Drill Collar Coordinates
Hole ID
Easting
Northing
Elevation
(m)
Azimuth
(deg.)
Dip
(deg.)
Length
(m)
Area
MRA7231
484936
4502763
1814
90
-70
367.3
New Millennium
MRA7255
485611
4499108
2045
270
-88
370.3
Trenton Canyon
MRA7327
485562
4498429
2114
270
-80
294.1
Trenton Canyon
MR7370
485145
4502563
1833
90
-90
373.4
New Millennium
MRA7371
484801
4500114
1980
270
-55
214.9
Trenton Canyon
MRA7375
484728
4500332
1950
290
-45
214.9
Trenton Canyon
MRA7423
484750
4500364
1931
290
-45
214.9
Trenton Canyon
DDH7452
487362
4504349
1895
270
-80
1101.1
Valmy
MRA7469
484753
4502891
1757
270
-70
367.3
New Millennium
MRA7474
485047
4499444
2165
270
-65
123.4
Trenton Canyon
MRA7480
484967
4499469
2166
270
-65
184.4
Trenton Canyon
MR7484
484873
4508427
1565
0
-90
493.8
Mackay
MRA7495
485014
4502698
1832
90
-70
367.3
New Millennium
MR7500
485117
4506694
1627
0
-90
560.8
Mackay
MR7501
484125
4507505
1647
88
-90
426.7
Mackay
MR7502
484866
4508307
1569
0
-90
493.8
Mackay
MRA7503
484876
4502764
1796
88
-73
367.3
New Millennium
MRA7504
484874
4502641
1797
92
-74
367.3
New Millennium
MRA7505
484630
4499201
2379
270
-45
336.8
Trenton Canyon
MRA7506
484632
4499201
2379
270
-65
336.8
Trenton Canyon
MRA7507
484645
4499170
2385
270
-80
367.3
Trenton Canyon
MRA7508
484643
4499170
2385
270
-60
336.8
Trenton Canyon
MRA7509
484639
4499144
2389
270
-60
367.3
Trenton Canyon
MRA7510
484648
4499231
2371
270
-65
367.3
Trenton Canyon
MRA7511
485070
4502701
1837
90
-70
367.3
New Millennium
MRA7512
484940
4502700
1813
90
-70
367.3
New Millennium
MR7515
486097
4507214
1621
0
-90
426.7
Mackay
MRA7516
484921
4499089
2290
270
-50
367.3
Trenton Canyon
MRA7517
484773
4498954
2323
270
-55
367.3
Trenton Canyon
MRA7518
484915
4499142
2301
270
-60
367.3
Trenton Canyon
MRA7519
484747
4499015
2346
270
-65
275.8
Trenton Canyon
MRA7520
484838
4502459
1776
90
-65
356.6
New Millennium
MR7521
485123
4506591
1630
0
-90
560.8
Mackay
MRA7522
485466
4503050
1827
90
-70
341.4
New Millennium
MRA7523
484776
4500265
1962
270
-45
214.9
Trenton Canyon
MRA7524
484899
4502368
1787
90
-55
349
New Millennium
DDH7525
484642
4499560
2261
270
-63
547.4
Trenton Canyon
MRA7526
485076
4499308
2175
16
-55
245.4
Trenton Canyon
MRA7527
485076
4499308
2175
16
-65
245.4
Trenton Canyon
MRA7528
485207
4499234
2178
275
-65
458.7
Trenton Canyon
MRA7529
485215
4499231
2178
16
-65
275.8
Trenton Canyon
MRA7530
485216
4499231
2178
16
-55
275.8
Trenton Canyon
DDH7531
484643
4498943
2392
25
-72
370.9
Trenton Canyon
MRA7532
484987
4499427
2192
16
-35
138.7
Trenton Canyon
MR7533
485668
4502339
1857
0
-90
268.2
New Millennium
MR7534
485185
4502564
1837
90
-90
356.6
New Millennium
MRA7535
485294
4499283
2127
16
-85
245.4
Trenton Canyon
MRA7536
485294
4499284
2127
16
-55
245.4
Trenton Canyon
MR7537
485106
4502561
1829
90
-90
373.4
New Millennium
MRA7538
485163
4499258
2177
270
-65
458.7
Trenton Canyon
MRA7539
484729
4499717
2162
270
-65
367.3
Trenton Canyon
MRA7540
484676
4499506
2263
270
-85
382.5
Trenton Canyon
MRA7541
485156
4502779
1821
90
-70
306.3
New Millennium
MRA7542
485319
4502746
1810
90
-65
349
New Millennium
MRA7545
485438
4502749
1810
90
-55
275.8
New Millennium
MRA7546
485382
4502748
1808
90
-60
364.2
New Millennium
MR7547
484485
4499691
2221
270
-90
367.3
Trenton Canyon
MRA7548
484484
4499691
2221
270
-80
367.3
Trenton Canyon
MRA7549
484484
4499691
2221
270
-60
367.3
Trenton Canyon
MRA7550
484483
4499691
2221
270
-50
336.8
Trenton Canyon
MRA7551
477694
4495811
1619
90
-65
367.3
Buffalo Valley
MRA7552
477693
4495811
1619
60
-65
367.3
Buffalo Valley
MRA7553
484447
4499711
2201
270
-60
336.8
Trenton Canyon
MRA7554
484447
4499711
2201
270
-80
382.5
Trenton Canyon
MR7555
485426
4502775
1808
90
-90
184.4
New Millennium
MRA7556
485452
4502774
1813
90
-75
345.9
New Millennium
MRA7557
485514
4502805
1833
90
-60
388.6
New Millennium
MRA7558
485594
4502802
1844
90
-55
388.6
New Millennium
MRA7559
485411
4502748
1809
90
-60
364.2
New Millennium
MRA7560
485354
4502747
1808
90
-60
358.1
New Millennium
MRA7561
484732
4499414
2263
270
-40
382.5
Trenton Canyon
MRA7562
485449
4499223
2061
16
-85
214.9
Trenton Canyon
MRA7563
485449
4499222
2061
16
-55
214.9
Trenton Canyon
MRA7564
485549
4502806
1838
90
-55
388.6
New Millennium
MRA7565
485030
4499849
2026
270
-55
367.3
Trenton Canyon
MRA7566
485195
4502778
1816
90
-60
245.4
New Millennium
DDH7567
479233
4494132
1770
61
-53
597.6
Buffalo Valley
MRA7568
484713
4500378
1932
290
-45
214.9
Trenton Canyon
MRA7569
484879
4499016
2278
270
-40
367.3
Trenton Canyon
MRA7570
484834
4498957
2286
270
-85
443.5
Trenton Canyon
MRA7571
485562
4503052
1821
90
-70
342.9
New Millennium
MRA7572
485830
4503051
1873
90
-75
379.5
New Millennium
MRA7573
485675
4503048
1856
90
-70
382.5
New Millennium
MRA7574
485872
4503114
1871
90
-75
379.5
New Millennium
MR7575
484821
4498927
2288
60
-90
153.9
Trenton Canyon
MRA7576
484822
4498927
2288
60
-65
62.5
Trenton Canyon
MRA7577
484809
4498896
2292
138
-88
184.4
Trenton Canyon
MRA7578
484809
4498897
2292
60
-80
153.9
Trenton Canyon
MRA7579
484809
4498897
2292
60
-60
93
Trenton Canyon
MRA7582
485910
4503115
1867
90
-75
370.3
New Millennium
MRA7583
485943
4503112
1872
90
-75
355.1
New Millennium
MRA7584
484804
4498856
2296
60
-60
184.4
Trenton Canyon
MRA7585
484804
4498856
2296
60
-75
214.9
Trenton Canyon
MRA7586
484805
4498857
2296
60
-40
123.4
Trenton Canyon
MRA7587
484805
4498858
2295
305
-59
306.3
Trenton Canyon
MRA7588
484801
4503978
1769
90
-65
245.4
New Millennium
MRA7591
484993
4499122
2262
270
-45
336.8
Trenton Canyon
DDH7592
478995
4494631
1725
60
-65
228.9
Buffalo Valley
MR7592
484852
4508311
1570
90
-90
91.4
Mackay
MR7593
478130
4494017
1643
0
-90
428.2
Buffalo Valley
MR7594
478325
4494274
1665
0
-90
428.2
Buffalo Valley
MR7595
478080
4494490
1647
0
-90
428.2
Buffalo Valley
MRA7596
478325
4494273
1665
60
-75
428.2
Buffalo Valley
MRA7597
478080
4494489
1647
90
-75
428.2
Buffalo Valley
MRA7598
478325
4494273
1665
90
-70
428.2
Buffalo Valley
MRA7599
478130
4494017
1643
90
-70
379.5
Buffalo Valley
DDH7600
478282
4496086
1661
270
-70
609.9
Buffalo Valley
MRA7601
478080
4494490
1647
90
-60
428.2
Buffalo Valley
MRA7602
477694
4495811
1619
110
-65
367.3
Buffalo Valley
MR7603
484879
4502845
1791
125
-89
336.8
New Millennium
MR7604
477912
4496230
1637
0
-90
428.2
Buffalo Valley
MRA7605
477912
4496230
1637
290
-70
367.3
Buffalo Valley
MRA7606
475554
4494322
1507
130
-50
428.2
Buffalo Valley
MRA7607
484802
4502360
1754
90
-55
367.3
New Millennium
MRA7608
478296
4496648
1654
90
-70
367.3
Buffalo Valley
MRA7609
478291
4496651
1654
290
-70
367.3
Buffalo Valley
MRA7610
478290
4496648
1654
230
-70
367.3
Buffalo Valley
MRA7611
475695
4494552
1516
90
-50
428.2
Buffalo Valley
MRA7613
475686
4494837
1518
90
-50
364.2
Buffalo Valley
MR7614
484624
4507805
1612
90
-90
548.6
Mackay
MRA7615
484923
4502466
1783
90
-65
367.3
New Millennium
MR7616
484627
4507802
1613
90
-90
539.5
Mackay
MRA7617
478946
4496852
1698
110
-60
420.6
Buffalo Valley
MRA7618
479173
4496826
1715
100
-50
428.2
Buffalo Valley
MRA7619
485037
4502964
1802
90
-55
285
New Millennium
MRA7621
484963
4502930
1804
90
-65
214.9
New Millennium
MRA7622
475580
4495132
1514
90
-50
358.1
Buffalo Valley
MRA7623
484946
4502964
1797
90
-55
330.7
New Millennium
MRA7624
484927
4502931
1797
90
-65
245.4
New Millennium
MR7625
484943
4502841
1811
112
-89
367.3
New Millennium
MR7626
485004
4502843
1824
0
-90
367.3
New Millennium
MR7627
485005
4502866
1822
0
-90
306.3
New Millennium
MRA7628
484958
4502810
1817
90
-70
367.3
New Millennium
MRA7629
484968
4502744
1822
90
-75
275.8
New Millennium
MRA7630
484966
4502781
1822
90
-75
367.3
New Millennium
MRA7631
484970
4502599
1817
90
-75
306.3
New Millennium
MRA7633
485038
4502747
1834
90
-75
275.8
New Millennium
MR7634
484371
4507312
1624
90
-90
557.8
Mackay
MRA7635
485015
4502717
1832
90
-75
367.3
New Millennium
MRA7636
484979
4502718
1825
90
-75
367.3
New Millennium
MRA7637
484829
4502780
1781
90
-75
355.1
New Millennium
MRA7638
484973
4502688
1824
90
-75
367.3
New Millennium
MR7639
484827
4502841
1777
0
-90
275.8
New Millennium
MRA7641
484975
4502627
1821
90
-75
306.3
New Millennium
MRA7642
484735
4502840
1752
90
-70
275.8
New Millennium
MRA7643
484830
4502870
1775
90
-70
367.3
New Millennium
MRA7644
484829
4503023
1769
90
-65
336.8
New Millennium
MRA7645
485007
4502596
1822
90
-75
306.3
New Millennium
MR7646
484397
4507179
1625
90
-90
563.9
Mackay
MRA7647
475634
4495614
1515
90
-50
365.8
Buffalo Valley
MRA7648
484868
4503023
1777
90
-65
336.8
New Millennium
MRA7649
484838
4502901
1774
90
-70
275.8
New Millennium
MRA7650
484798
4503205
1754
90
-65
306.3
New Millennium
MRA7651
484799
4503205
1754
90
-45
263.7
New Millennium
MRA7652
475454
4495319
1510
90
-50
339.9
Buffalo Valley
MR7653
484757
4502832
1761
0
-90
275.8
New Millennium
MRA7654
484786
4502871
1766
90
-70
367.3
New Millennium
MRA7655
484792
4502902
1765
90
-65
275.8
New Millennium
MRA7656
484783
4502959
1757
90
-55
359.7
New Millennium
MRA7657
484833
4502961
1767
90
-55
367.3
New Millennium
MRA7658
484874
4502962
1777
90
-55
263.7
New Millennium
MRA7659
484857
4502934
1777
90
-65
306.3
New Millennium
MRA7660
484892
4502931
1787
90
-65
278.9
New Millennium
MRA7661
484761
4503265
1745
90
-60
245.4
New Millennium
MRA7662
484733
4502960
1747
90
-55
367.3
New Millennium
MRA7663
484686
4503111
1728
90
-50
306.3
New Millennium
MRA7664
478282
4493785
1660
90
-50
428.2
Buffalo Valley
MR7665
485442
4511046
1484
0
-90
347.5
Mackay
MRA7666
484691
4503175
1727
90
-65
275.8
New Millennium
MRA7667
484645
4503998
1740
90
-60
367.3
New Millennium
MRA7668
484744
4503023
1747
90
-65
336.8
New Millennium
MR7669
484759
4506471
1614
0
-90
396.2
New Millennium
MRA7670
478280
4493943
1661
90
-50
428.2
Buffalo Valley
MRA7671
484748
4503055
1747
90
-65
391.7
New Millennium
MRA7672
484781
4503861
1749
90
-65
306.3
New Millennium
MRA7673
484691
4503236
1727
90
-75
275.8
New Millennium
MRA7674
484702
4503266
1730
90
-55
367.3
New Millennium
MRA7675
484761
4503144
1748
90
-65
413
New Millennium
MRA7676
484720
4503146
1734
90
-65
426.7
New Millennium
MRA7677
478274
4494102
1661
90
-50
428.2
Buffalo Valley
MRA7678
484746
4503922
1745
90
-65
275.8
New Millennium
MRA7679
484727
4503178
1737
90
-65
275.8
New Millennium
MRA7680
485708
4503171
1804
90
-55
306.3
New Millennium
MR7681
485614
4503162
1813
0
-90
306.3
New Millennium
MR7682
484566
4506880
1616
0
-90
548.6
Mackay
MRA7683
485007
4504259
1806
90
-65
367.3
New Millennium
MRA7684
484907
4504133
1803
90
-65
367.3
New Millennium
MRA7685
478554
4494093
1687
92
-69
428.2
Buffalo Valley
MRA7686
484729
4503295
1738
90
-60
260.6
New Millennium
MRA7687
484954
4504046
1806
90
-65
245.4
New Millennium
MRA7688
484915
4503981
1796
90
-65
214.9
New Millennium
MRA7689
484936
4503921
1790
90
-65
367.3
New Millennium
MRA7690
484632
4503924
1733
90
-65
275.8
New Millennium
MRA7691
484730
4503207
1736
90
-70
306.3
New Millennium
MRA7692
484695
4503390
1728
90
-75
306.3
New Millennium
MRA7693
485343
4502963
1818
90
-70
342.9
New Millennium
MR7694
484485
4506974
1629
0
-90
560.8
Mackay
MRA7695
485407
4502962
1830
90
-70
358.1
New Millennium
MRA7696
485043
4504140
1815
90
-65
358.1
New Millennium
MRA7697
484790
4503888
1751
90
-65
214.9
New Millennium
MRA7698
484867
4503871
1765
90
-65
245.4
New Millennium
MRA7699
484946
4503862
1767
90
-65
214.9
New Millennium
MRA7700
478001
4493940
1637
90
-50
428.2
Buffalo Valley
MRA7701
485728
4503000
1853
280
-80
306.3
New Millennium
MRA7702
484429
4499428
2248
268
-80
336.8
Trenton Canyon
MRA7703
484730
4499414
2262
274
-63
275.9
Trenton Canyon
MRA7704
485620
4502925
1850
280
-80
306.3
New Millennium
DDH7705
478300
4494548
1662
90
-60
587
Buffalo Valley
MRA7706
485739
4502812
1868
280
-75
306.3
New Millennium
MRA7707
485647
4502828
1859
280
-75
306.3
New Millennium
MRA7708
484475
4499534
2256
96
-60
374.9
Trenton Canyon
MRA7709
485779
4502836
1876
280
-80
367.3
New Millennium
MRA7710
485561
4502874
1854
280
-80
306.3
New Millennium
MRA7711
478278
4493861
1657
90
-50
428.2
Buffalo Valley
MRA7712
484867
4504251
1774
90
-65
367.3
New Millennium
MRA7714
485686
4502761
1845
280
-65
367.3
New Millennium
MRA7715
478279
4494016
1664
90
-50
428.2
Buffalo Valley
MRA7716
485691
4502909
1860
280
-80
306.3
New Millennium
MRA7717
485623
4502980
1835
280
-80
306.3
New Millennium
MRA7718
485134
4507333
1570
90
-75
324.6
Mackay
MRA7719
485123
4507490
1570
90
-65
382.5
Mackay
MRA7720
484812
4504041
1780
90
-65
275.8
New Millennium
MRA7722
485113
4507144
1570
90
-60
297.2
Mackay
MRA7723
485292
4507397
1570
90
-50
230.1
Mackay
MRA7724
485318
4507424
1570
90
-58
245.4
Mackay
MRA7725
484836
4503916
1766
90
-65
245.4
New Millennium
MRA7726
485312
4507456
1570
90
-60
278.9
Mackay
MRA7727
485248
4507510
1570
90
-70
260.6
Mackay
MRA7728
485137
4507173
1569
90
-60
321.6
Mackay
MRA7729
485052
4507201
1569
90
-75
330.7
Mackay
MRA7730
478302
4494172
1664
90
-50
428.2
Buffalo Valley
MRA7731
484935
4507303
1592
90
-70
336.8
Mackay
MRA7732
485126
4507207
1570
90
-55
309.4
Mackay
MRA7733
485205
4507387
1570
90
-80
281.9
Mackay
MRA7734
485205
4507387
1570
90
-70
275.8
Mackay
MRA7735
484871
4503887
1768
90
-65
214.9
New Millennium
MRA7736
484966
4503873
1771
90
-65
214.9
New Millennium
MRA7737
485151
4507240
1570
90
-65
306.3
Mackay
MRA7738
485676
4502594
1864
90
-70
214.9
New Millennium
MRA7739
485796
4502895
1878
280
-80
306.3
New Millennium
MRA7740
485592
4502592
1854
90
-60
214.9
New Millennium
MRA7741
485580
4502562
1852
90
-70
275.8
New Millennium
MRA7742
484929
4507667
1579
90
-58
318.5
Mackay
MRA7743
485533
4502565
1845
90
-70
306.3
New Millennium
MRA7744
485519
4502591
1841
90
-60
214.9
New Millennium
MRA7745
485314
4507546
1541
90
-50
214.9
Mackay
MRA7746
485505
4502621
1838
90
-60
245.4
New Millennium
MRA7747
485453
4502630
1832
90
-60
245.4
New Millennium
MRA7748
485841
4502945
1880
280
-80
306.3
New Millennium
MRA7749
484910
4507695
1578
90
-65
333.8
Mackay
MR7750
484970
4510471
1503
0
-90
457.2
Mackay
MRA7751
485033
4507730
1524
90
-65
245.4
Mackay
MRA7752
484866
4506943
1605
90
-65
312.4
Mackay
MRA7753
485072
4507699
1523
90
-60
260.6
Mackay
MRA7754
485314
4509007
1535
90
-75
207.3
Mackay
MRA7755
485502
4502647
1838
93
-64
245.4
New Millennium
MRA7756
485261
4508944
1538
90
-65
221
Mackay
MRA7757
485485
4502685
1830
90
-80
245.4
New Millennium
MRA7758
485408
4502657
1828
90
-65
275.8
New Millennium
MRA7759
485286
4509068
1533
90
-75
199.6
Mackay
MRA7760
485393
4502685
1822
90
-70
245.4
New Millennium
MRA7761
485837
4503010
1875
280
-80
306.3
New Millennium
MRA7762
485265
4508985
1537
90
-75
199.6
Mackay
MRA7763
484916
4506927
1610
90
-55
263.7
Mackay
DDH7763
484675
4499504
2262
270
-85
406.3
Trenton Canyon
MRA7764
486181
4506423
1660
90
-75
245.4
Valmy
MR7765
485157
4510768
1499
0
-90
457.2
Mackay
MRA7766
486160
4506348
1665
90
-75
245.4
Valmy
MRA7767
486140
4506281
1675
90
-75
245.4
Valmy
MRA7768
485485
4502778
1820
96
-61
367.3
New Millennium
MRA7769
486220
4503017
1927
90
-80
382.5
New Millennium
MRA7770
485577
4502760
1830
280
-80
306.3
New Millennium
MRA7771
485247
4502778
1810
90
-70
275.8
New Millennium
MRA7772
484457
4499104
2339
305
-56
153.9
Trenton Canyon
MRA7773
486147
4503020
1914
90
-80
373.4
New Millennium
MRA7774
486083
4503021
1898
90
-80
367.3
New Millennium
MRA7775
485544
4502774
1827
90
-50
245.4
New Millennium
MRA7776
484519
4499065
2356
270
-55
214.9
Trenton Canyon
MRA7777
484588
4499017
2381
270
-55
214.9
Trenton Canyon
MRA7778
485305
4502777
1805
90
-70
275.8
New Millennium
MRA7779
485361
4502781
1802
90
-80
245.4
New Millennium
MRA7780
484489
4498976
2372
270
-55
184.4
Trenton Canyon
MRA7781
484564
4498956
2382
270
-55
245.4
Trenton Canyon
MRA7782
484639
4499143
2389
266
-40
336.8
Trenton Canyon
MRA7783
484642
4499140
2391
266
-52
332.2
Trenton Canyon
MRA7786
485507
4502840
1843
90
-65
275.8
New Millennium
MRA7787
485555
4502835
1847
90
-65
245.4
New Millennium
MRA7788
485389
4502808
1814
90
-70
259.1
New Millennium
MRA7789
485279
4502746
1813
90
-75
275.8
New Millennium
MRA7791
485460
4502806
1826
90
-70
245.4
New Millennium
MRA7792
485467
4502748
1816
90
-65
214.9
New Millennium
MRA7793
484663
4499108
2395
275
-58
382.5
Trenton Canyon
MRA7795
484450
4499484
2255
270
-65
291.1
Trenton Canyon
MRA7796
484700
4499040
2374
265
-52
336.8
Trenton Canyon
MRA7797
485152
4507665
1515
90
-70
199.6
Mackay
MRA7799
485244
4507648
1508
90
-70
190.5
Mackay
MRA7800
485169
4507969
1356
270
-70
68.6
Mackay
MRA7801
485193
4507969
1355
270
-75
108.2
Mackay
MRA7802
485315
4507971
1341
90
-80
68.6
Mackay
MRA7803
485213
4508003
1342
90
-75
68.6
Mackay
MRA7804
484639
4499143
2389
266
-52
336.8
Trenton Canyon
MRA7805
485219
4507943
1353
90
-70
111.3
Mackay
MRA7806
485256
4507912
1349
90
-70
102.1
Mackay
MRA7807
485207
4507881
1364
90
-70
77.7
Mackay
MRA7808
485263
4507818
1371
90
-70
62.5
Mackay
MRA7809
484761
4499354
2263
185
-72
367.3
Trenton Canyon
MRA7814
484693
4499036
2374
62
-72
275.8
Trenton Canyon
MRA7817
484762
4499044
2346
84
-55
245.4
Trenton Canyon
MRA7819
484761
4499042
2346
55
-65
184.4
Trenton Canyon
MRA7820
484750
4499014
2345
62
-82
169.2
Trenton Canyon
MRA7821
485149
4502964
1790
90
-55
275.8
New Millennium
MRA7822
484759
4498980
2337
62
-50
109.7
Trenton Canyon
MRA7823
484754
4498872
2329
62
-78
275.8
Trenton Canyon
MRA7824
485137
4506936
1557
90
-65
126.5
Mackay
MRA7840
484640
4499550
2262
260
-72
428.2
Trenton Canyon
MRA7842
484668
4499500
2262
260
-54
306.3
Trenton Canyon
