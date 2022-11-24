Xinhua Silk Road: Handcrafts Yuan Theater officially opens its door to people in east China's Shandong

BEIJING , Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, "Handcrafts·Yuan Theater", the sub-brand of Shandong Arts & Crafts Exhibition Center, recently opened its door to people in Jinan City, east China's Shandong Province.

Shandong Arts & Crafts Exhibition Center opens to the public in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, on September 15. (PRNewswire)

As the first immersive weekend theater in Shandong, "Handcrafts·Yuan Theater" makes citizens and tourists experience and feel the past prosperity of Jinan City through creative cultural and artistic expressions.

Built by Jinan Mingfucheng Cultural Tourism Investment Holding Co., "Handcrafts·Yuan Theater", combining the most trendy and attention-grabbing "immersive" expressions, creatively presents classical music theater, street corner immersion theater, world music scene, swing dance spot, electronic music scene and other performance content to the audience.

In September, Shandong Arts & Crafts Exhibition Center opened to the public in Jinan, marking a milestone in the brand building of "Shandong Handcrafts".

As a new business card of Shandong, Shandong Arts & Crafts Exhibition Center gathers hand-made art and original design from all over the country and at the same time, integrates handcrafts with modern life to show the world the charm of handcraft culture and promote the dissemination of Qilu culture.

Meanwhile, the center also showed Shandong's efforts to explore a new model of cultural inheritance, build a regional public brand and push forward the province's innovative development of the"Shandong Handcraft" industry.

In the future, the center will continue to develop its own IP derivatives, create a new pattern of deep integration of online services and offline experience, and offer a way to help "Shandong Handcrafts" quicken pace to go global.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/331303.html

