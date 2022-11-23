INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against R1 RCM Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of R1 RCM Inc. ("R1" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: RCM) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. R1 suffered from lower fee revenues due to longer payer turn-around times. The Company also experienced decreased net operating fees. These factors caused a massive selloff of R1 shares on November 8, 2022, harming investors.

