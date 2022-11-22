Genpact Recognized by HFS Research for Deep Capabilities in Finance Transformation, Digital Technologies, and Innovation

HFS Top 10: CFO F&A Service Providers 2022 Report Positions Genpact as a Market Leader

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, has been ranked a market leader in the HFS Top 10: CFO Service Providers 2022 report. The study places Genpact in a top position for innovation, customer references, and execution.

As CFOs face economic, talent, and market challenges, working with a trusted partner can elevate the finance function from a provider of transactional services to a vital source of strategic insights and guidance. HFS calls out Genpact's "fierce passion for CFO transformation," alongside its deep experience with technology, analytics, operating models, and change management to reimagine clients' finance operations end-to-end. By collaborating across businesses when creating and building solutions, Genpact clients gain access to the full breadth of its industry and functional expertise that delivers the outcomes that matter.

The HFS report also looks back at the resilience Genpact brought to clients during the pandemic and highlights the company's unique blend of skills and solutions that enable CFOs to meet their businesses' overarching goals.

"Genpact is undoubtedly a market leader in finance and accounting, featuring the largest F&A practice and expanding CFO Advisory capabilities to focus on the service needs of the CFO," said Reetika Fleming, executive research leader, HFS Research. "Our analysis for 2022 finds that Genpact excels not only in service execution, but also in driving complex finance transformations and innovation through a progressive vision and the adoption of emerging technologies."

"We believe many CFOs have yet to fully balance the need to protect their companies from uncertainty against the demand for sustainable growth," said Katie Stein, chief strategy officer and global business leader, Enterprise Services and Analytics, Genpact. "This report demonstrates how investments in our digital and AI capabilities, talent, and partnerships are creating measurable value as we help CFOs transform their businesses and shape the future."

By leveraging Genpact's innovation capabilities and use of new technologies, more finance leaders and companies will benefit from essential data-led transformation and enhanced decision making.

