FREE, PUBLIC OPEN SKY DRONE SHOW AT SANDY CITY LIGHT UP THE CAIRNS

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, November 28 at 7:30 p.m., Open Sky Productions will light up the sky on the south side of Sandy's City Hall with a custom drone show created especially for the city's Light Up the Cairns holiday event.

Open Sky Productions is a Utah-based drone light show company, from some of the same team behind the award-winning frozen attraction Ice Castles. Open Sky has created remarkable and safe drone shows in multiple countries and U.S. states. Visit openskypro.com to see clips of magical drone shows and information about how to hire Open Sky Productions. (PRNewswire)

Utah's first drone show company has created custom shows for private events throughout the west and has even taken one of their shows to the east coast. They recently debuted a custom show at Illuminate, Utah's first light art and creative technology festival, as the event's key attraction to demonstrate the emerging technology of drone shows. Earlier this year, Open Sky did a show for the Sandy City Balloon Festival. Drone shows have been met with such enthusiasm in Salt Lake County that Sandy City hired Open Sky for Light Up the Cairns.

"It feels especially cool to do a show here in Sandy where we can invite our community," said Jesse Stone, Open Sky Productions' president. "Not everyone has seen a drone show and it's fun to bring this to a holiday event where our families and friends can see this amazing technology."

On Monday, November 28 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., locals can count down with Santa and the mayor to turn on the lights, welcome the holiday season, visit the fire engines, take photos with Santa, do a scavenger hunt and enjoy live music, face painting, hot chocolate and food trucks. At 7:30 p.m., a spectacular light show with 150 drones set to live music by the Hale Theater Choir will be visible over the promenade. Viewers should congregate at the south lawn by City Hall for the best view of the 10-minute show by 7:15. The street between City Hall and the Promenade, 10000 S, will be closed all night.

About Open Sky Productions

