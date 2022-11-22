CLOUDASTRUCTURE SWEEPS THE ASTOR AWARDS

American Security Today Magazine Bestows Multiple Awards on Cloudastructure

MIAMI, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At ISC East, American Security Today Magazine endowed Cloudastructure with 8 'ASTORS' Awards, an honor the publisher acknowledged very few companies have enjoyed in the history of the Astors.

As the preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program, and today in its Sixth Year, the American Security Today's Annual 'ASTORS' Awards continues to recognize industry leaders of Physical and Border Security, Cybersecurity, Emergency Preparedness - Management and Response, Law Enforcement, First Responders, as well as federal, state and municipal government agencies in the acknowledgment of their outstanding efforts to Keep our Nation Secure.

The Annual 'ASTORS' Awards Program is specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit, and intelligence to end users in a variety of government, homeland security, enterprise, and public safety vertical markets. "'ASTORS' nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry," said AST's Publisher, Michael J. Madsen.

Cloud-based A.I. security platform Cloudastructure was honored with:

PLATINUM Best Video Management Solution – Smart Surveillance/Remote Guarding

PLATINUM Best Video Surveillance Solution - Smart Surveillance

GOLD Best Video Analytics Solution - Smart Surveillance

GOLD Best Video Data Storage Solution - Smart Surveillance

GOLD Best Cloud Computing & Storage - Smart Surveillance/Remote Guarding

PLATINUM Best Cloud IoT Cyber Security Solution - GearBox™

BRONZE Best Cyber Critical Infrastructure Solution - GearBox™

PLATINUM Best IoT Product of the Year - GearBox™

The results reflect one of the biggest wins in the history of the 'ASTORS' Awards, and over at Cloudastructure, the trophies join another 10 awards received by the company in 2022 alone. The combination arguably renders Cloudastructure's engineering team the most decorated in the security industry for 2022.

Cloudastructure CEO Rick Bentley reflected, "Wow! We first need to thank the judges at American Security Today, followed by thanking our engineers, without whom none of this would be possible.

Additionally, this honor shows the value of doing cloud video surveillance the right way, which means forgoing easy shortcuts just for quick revenue. That becomes a Frankenstein version of cloud surveillance that only half works. Rebuilding security into a cloud-native, unified, artificial intelligence platform isn't a quick or easy feat, but one that requires ingenuity, patience, and discipline. We're achieving that kind of quality, the judges spotted it, and the difference is tangible."

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with R&D in Silicon Valley, California, Cloudastructure's 21st century award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, a seamless remote guarding solution, IoT cybersecurity, and smart parking. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit www.cloudastructure.com .

About American Security Today:

American Security Today (AST), the 'New Face in Homeland Security™', is the premier digital media platform in the U.S. Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry, focused on breaking news and in-depth coverage of the newest initiatives and hottest technologies in physical & IT security on the market today.

AST highlights the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions across a wide variety of media products delivered daily, weekly, and monthly to over 75,000 qualified government and security industry readers, essential to meeting today's growing security challenges to 'Secure our Nation, One City at a Time™'. To learn more visit www.americansecuritytoday.com .

