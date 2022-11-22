BREAKOUT STAR FROM THE VOICE, KENDRA CHECKETTS

ROCKS THE CASBAH LIVE - FEATURING NEW SINGLES

"KISS KISS, BYE BYE" & "KINDA, SORTA"

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kendra Checketts from season-16 of The Voice is forever grateful to her coaches, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine.

Kendra recently celebrated over 2-million streams on Spotify with Clueless Kit single, "I'm Not Sober."

ENJOY THIS CLIP OF KENDRA PERFORMING LIVE WITH HER BAND AT THE CASBAH!

She now releases her New Catchy Sassy Single "KISS KISS, BYE BYE" AND "KINDA, SORTA."

Visit https://www.kendrachecketts.com to watch and listen.

Her music combines earnest lyrical themes with grappling melodies to create emotionally charged storytelling. Her style is personal and captivating. Kendra combines genres as diverse as pop, indie rock, blues, and hip-hop yet strives to keep her tracks simplistic – to make her music distinctive and relatable.

About Kendra Checketts: Kendra is a huge advocate for mental health and children through various non-profits. This gives her a perspective of living life with a bigger purpose. Kendra's music keeps people aware of the unexpected, conscious living, insightful lyrics and challenges the status quo. She brings an authentic and unique styling to her music focused on matching emotions to music production. Kendra is releasing more new music soon. You can learn more about Kendra Checketts at www.Kendrachecketts.com, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube.

