Scott Downing Earns Repeat Recognition by D CEO Dallas 500

ONDA partner listed among region's most influential leaders across 60 industry categories

DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D CEO magazine has named Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP (ONDA) partner Scott Downing to the 2023 edition of the Dallas 500, highlighting the most influential business leaders in Dallas-Fort Worth.

As one of the firm's co-founders and its current managing partner, Mr. Downing earned recognition for his successful leadership of one of the oldest and largest family law firms in Texas. The firm is nationally recognized for handling complex family law matters, including divorce, child custody and international custody disputes, as well as property division and appellate issues.

"It has been a true honor to help serve the leadership team at ONDA," said Mr. Downing. "I am very thankful to D CEO for acknowledging the impact our firm has on the North Texas region and the work we do on behalf of our clients every day."

Mr. Downing has also earned recognition on every Thomson Reuters Texas Super Lawyers list since its inception in 2003, receiving additional recognition among the "Top 100 Texas Super Lawyers" and "Top 100 Dallas/Fort Worth Super Lawyers." He has also earned repeat recognition by D Magazine's list of the Best Lawyers in Dallas, and by Best Lawyers in America, the industry's most established peer review guide. In addition, Mr. Downing has been Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization since 1999.

The annual Dallas 500 listing is produced by the editors of D CEO and features the region's most powerful business leaders across the region in approximately 60 different industry categories. The publication is developed through months of extensive research and interviews with high-level contacts in the regional business community.

About ONDA

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson has served families for more than 30 years. With offices in Dallas, Frisco and San Antonio, ONDA is one of Texas' largest Family Law firms. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, and each is a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

Media Contact:

Alyssa Woulfe

800-559-4534

alyssa@androvett.com

View original content:

SOURCE Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP