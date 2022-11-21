IQ Option - a trusted international broker with an award-winning trading platform - has become an official global partner of the Davis Cup Finals 2022.

LIMASSOL, Cyprus , Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Davis Cup is a highly prestigious international team competition in men's tennis. Every year it brings together the most skilled players, tennis enthusiasts and sponsors – global companies that strive for excellence in their fields.

IQ Option is excited to become one of them and hopes to establish a successful long-term partnership that will create new possibilities for growth and expansion for both parties. To learn more about this collaboration and its objectives, proceed to the official IQ Option blog .

