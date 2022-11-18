PlayyOn expands services, makes custom gear readily available for sport and recreation communities through partnership with SquadLocker

Team and camp organizers can now easily offer an online store where participants and fans can order uniforms, spirit wear, and swag – one off, or en masse.

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayyOn Inc., the premiere community-building platform for sports and recreation enthusiasts, announces a partnership with SquadLocker to launch a new service making it easy for their customers to set up custom gear stores.

"Our focus is on streamlining the business end of sports and recreation activity like communications and transactions," explains SallyAnn Reiss, PlayyOn Founder and CEO. "That frees the organizers–whether recreational or business-minded–to focus on coaching, training, and building relationships in their teams, training workshops, and camps. This smart new service enables them to make gear available directly to participants and fans."

SquadLocker handles all order-taking, customization, shipping, and customer service, so fulfillment is hassle-free for the organizer. If they like, the store can even be set up so each order includes a small commission, providing fundraising for the organization.

"This is such a natural partnership," says Gary Goldberg, SquadLocker Founder and CEO. "Our platform transforms how organizations develop and distribute custom goods with the same mission of helping leaders coach more, teach more, and live more."

"Our kids love having DAP Hoops gear," says Derrick Pringle, who leads the youth basketball organization. He's excited to be one of the first PlayyOn customers with a SquadLocker store. "Just in time for holidays, we have a nice selection of gear available for gift giving. And, we'll make new things available throughout the year."

About PlayyOn

PlayyOn is the premier community-building platform for sports and recreation enthusiasts. Through its technology, organizers can easily manage communications, events, registrations, transactions and more. The platform serves both leaders of recreation activities and professionals offering coaching and training camps and workshops across a broad range of sports. To learn more, visit playyon.com .

About SquadLocker

SquadLocker is the leading custom apparel and gear software and fulfillment company transforming how sports organizations, schools, and businesses develop and distribute custom goods. Through its collaborative software platform, SquadLocker offers a suite of free services that free up time, offer brand control, and alleviate the burdens of managing and distributing custom apparel and gear. SquadLocker is powered by a team focused on helping teachers, coaches, mentors, and youth leaders win back time to help every kid realize and reach their full potential. To learn more, visit squadlocker.com.

