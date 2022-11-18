eSSENTIAL Accessibility (eA) Named a "Next Big Thing in Tech" by Fast Company

Annual list of technology breakthroughs recognizes eA's role in transforming the future

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eSSENTIAL Accessibility (eA), the leading digital Accessibility-as-a-Service platform, is proud to announce it has won the Enterprise category of Fast Company's 2022 Next Big Things in Tech . This annual recognition honors technology breakthroughs that positively shape the future for the industries they serve.

eA's digital accessibility solution equips and empowers organizations in any industry to make their digital experiences accessible to people with disabilities. Worldwide, more than one billion people have a disability, which may impact their ability to use or even access online content and mobile apps.

"It's estimated that more than 250,000 websites are created every day , yet the overwhelming majority of them have accessibility barriers. This means that as we deepen our dependence on digital connection, more of the digital world contains accessibility barriers for people with disabilities. We believe we have a fundamental responsibility to close this gap," said Mark Steele , Co-Founder and CEO of eSSENTIAL Accessibility.

eA has developed the market's only fully integrated digital accessibility platform, combining all of the tools, training, and expertise organizations need to make their websites, apps, software, and other digital experiences accessible for people with disabilities and compliant with anti-discrimination laws. The eA Platform centralizes and streamlines what has previously been a disjointed, overly complex, and siloed process within many organizations. This centralization and simplification is a breakthrough in the digital accessibility industry.

"We're incredibly honored Fast Company recognizes the tremendous impact our solution has made, and will continue to make," Steele added. "And we're more driven than ever to accelerate our pace of innovation, making digital accessibility a default expectation of design and development for all future web creation."

Fueled by this innovation and momentum, in August 2022, eA announced a merger with Level Access , one of the most well-known, trusted brands in digital accessibility.

"By bringing our two teams and expertise together, we're creating the scalable digital accessibility solution that can comprehensively meet the needs of organizations at any stage in their journey toward accessibility," said Tim Springer, CEO of the newly merged Level Access. "We're confident that, with our support and leadership, meaningful online access and usability for all is not only achievable, it's an inevitable new normal."

"Technology breakthroughs and cutting-edge advancements promise to be the solution to some of the world's most pressing issues. Fast Company is excited to highlight some of the organizations, of all sizes and industry backgrounds, whose technology advancements today will lead to a better tomorrow," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

