United Nations Goodwill Ambassador to Launch Newday Impact's Advocacy and Corporate Engagement and Stewardship Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newday Impact, a San Francisco-based asset management and financial technology company bringing authentic responsible investing to those seeking investments that reflect their values, has announced today the addition of UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Ger Duany to its executive team. Duany is an accomplished communications consultant, actor, author, and advocate for displaced persons. Effective immediately, he will launch the Newday's Advocacy and Corporate Engagement and Stewardship program, help drive sustainability within its portfolio companies, and support the company's corporate outreach and engagement to assist corporations with advancing sustainable practices.

A former child soldier in what is now South Sudan and refugee in Ethiopia and Kenya prior to resettling in the United States at age fifteen, Duany has spent his adult life advocating for displaced persons around the world. He has served as Goodwill Ambassador at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), where he brought direct experience to advocacy and awareness efforts, as well as authored "Walk Towards the Rising Sun," a best-selling autobiography about his experiences. He also played a leading role in the film, "The Good Life," with actress Reese Witherspoon, has appeared frequently in the media about the refugee crisis, and has spoken globally about the issue at major events. While struggling to find inclusion in America and suffering from post traumatic stress due to his childhood, Duany turned to basketball. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from University of Bridgeport where he also played the sport.

"As a refugee who overcame unfathomable challenges and a powerful advocate, Ger is a perfect fit for Newday and our new Advocacy and Corporate Engagement and Stewardship program," said Doug Heske, CEO of Newday Impact. "His global perspective, relationships within global NGOs and talent brings enormous benefit to the program and its members. We're thrilled to have him join our team."

"Newday believes that to drive impact, capital and advocacy must be combined together. Ger will further build our efforts for advocacy and change in the non-profit and corporate sectors," said Anne Popkin, Newday's President and Chief Operating Officer. "We welcome him to Newday."

"I'm excited to join Newday and play a role in its advocacy and corporate engagement," said Duany. "The magnitude of displaced and oppressed people in our world is so big, one person can't solve it alone. Climate change and rapid population growth have the potential for great impact on both developing and developed worlds. I am thankful to join a team that is committed to change."

For more information about Newday Impact, its work and investment opportunities, contact info@newdayinvesting.com or visit www.newdayimpact.com and www.newdayimpactetfs.com

About Newday Impact

Newday Impact is the financial services company which provides authentic portfolios for responsibility-minded investors. Backed by insightful research and recognized community leaders, Newday Impact offers portfolios addressing the major ESG issues in the world. Newday Impact also supports its partners by donating 5% of revenue to nonprofits focused on this transformational change.

