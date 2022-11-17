Smart Rain Named in Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech List

CENTERVILLE, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Rain, an irrigation technology company, announced today that it has been named to Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech list. The list honors technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries–from agriculture and environment to productivity and artificial intelligence.

Smart Rain wins Fast Company's Biggest Things in Tech award.

This year, 83 technologies developed by established companies, startups or research teams are highlighted for their cutting-edge advancements and potential to impact consumers, businesses and society overall. While not all of the technological developments are available in the market yet, each one is reaching key milestones in order to have a proven impact in the next five years. Fast Company also recognized 41 honorable mentions.

Smart Rain is on a mission to conserve water, but also to put money back into property owner's pockets. Most of the United States experiences moderate to severe drought conditions every year. And yet, most commercial properties continue to overwater by at least 50% because they cannot predict weather patterns. Our system guarantees to save at least 20%, but with SmartWeather™ we are seeing savings easily doubling that amount. Smart Rain technology has a huge impact on the properties that currently use it. As more municipalities, HOA's, churches, schools, retail and commercial buildings join these water conservation efforts, the impact will be enormous. There's a potential to save billions of gallons of water and millions of dollars every year.

President of Smart Rain, Dan Hymas shared, "We are excited to be named Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech. Smart Rain had this idea of disrupting the irrigation controller market with a different and unique approach. This allowed us to focus heavily on the things we are great at: customer satisfaction, results, and releasing cool new tech."

"Technology breakthroughs and cutting-edge advancements promise to be the solution to some of the world's most pressing issues. Fast Company is excited to highlight some of the organizations, of all sizes and industry backgrounds, whose technology advancements today will lead to a better tomorrow," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

About Smart Rain

Smart Rain technology saves water and money on commercial and municipal landscapes—giving users the simplest water management solution on the market. Whether you step foot on the property or not, you'll know exactly what is happening, all from your mobile device or computer, resulting in a third saving factor—time.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

