Mandiant's Tim Hastings joins Legato Security as new Chief Information Security Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legato Security is proud and excited to announce the selection of our new Chief Information Security Officer, Tim Hastings. Tim joins us after serving as the CISO for the State of Utah as well as consulting leadership positions at both Mandiant and Deloitte. The Legato team looks forward to working with Tim to harden our internal security practices and build out a more diverse, value-driven professional services catalog. On joining Legato Security, Tim said, "I know that Legato Security is the right choice for the next step in my career because I truly believe their services are helping define the future of InfoSec programs."

The way forward for Legato and Tim Hastings is an exciting one. Tom Boyden, CEO of Legato Security says, "We at Legato are so fortunate and thrilled to welcome Tim Hastings to the team. Tim brings an invaluable suite of experience and expertise to Legato. I'm sure he will complement our plan going forward and help us grow into a promising future at Legato."

Look out for exciting news from Legato Security as we continue to build out more premium Managed Security and Professional services for our customers.

Legato Security (LegatoSecurity.com) delivers premium Managed Security and Professional Services to a diverse set of clients. Legato's services help clients protect digital networks and assets, comply with industry standards, and execute strategic business decisions. Their base of operations is a sophisticated Security Operations Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Legato is partnered with leading technology partners and counts among its clients billion-dollar companies, NGOs, health-networks, governments, and political campaigns.

