Dreametech Named As CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree

BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreametech today announced that it has been named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree for DreameBot L10s Ultra robot vacuum. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 2100 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2023, the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 28 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the "Best of Innovation" distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

Yu Hao, the founder of Dreametech said, "Our team is very glad to receive this CES 2023 innovation award. Since its establishment in 2017, Dreametech has been devoted to the field of home appliance technology and has quickly become one of the top brands across the globe. Dreametech has a series of authorized patents in high-speed digital motor and robotic control technology and is in a dominant position regarding fluid dynamics and SLAM (Simultaneous Location and Mapping) algorithms. In keeping with our customer-oriented development, Dreametech will continue to innovate in order to explore and optimize our advanced technology—making it applicable to various lifestyles and real-word scenarios—to help people all over the world live a more intuitive, intelligent, and enjoyable life."

New for CES 2023 — CES has partnered with the World Academy of Art and Science (WAAS) to showcase the critical role of technology in support of the United Nations efforts to advance human security around the world. For CES 2023, CTA introduced a new category of Innovation Awards showcasing technologies advancing human rights. The Human Security for All category includes eight new tech subcategories.

The CES 2023 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. More will be revealed in January. Many honorees will showcase their winning products in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2023.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2023 will take place in Las Vegas on January 5-8, 2023, with Media Days taking place January 3-4, 2023. Attendees will experience new technologies from global brands, hear about the future of technology from thought leaders and collaborate face-to-face with other attendees. The show will highlight how innovations in sustainability, transportation and mobility, digital health, the metaverse and more are addressing the world's greatest challenges. Audiences will hear from industry experts during live keynotes, including leaders from John Deere and AMD. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2023 updates, registration details and the media page for all press resources.

About Dreametech

Established in 2017, Dreametech is an innovative consumer product company focusing on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology.Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.For more information, please visit: https://www.dreametech.com/

