CEMEX achieves major milestone in delivery of lower-carbon Vertua®

More than one million cubic yards of environmentally friendly concrete supplied in California

HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEMEX USA announced today as part of its ongoing Future in Action program and efforts to cut CO 2 throughout its operations and value chain, its surpassed a major milestone for its lower-carbon concrete, Vertua®, supplying more than 1,000,000 cubic yards of the innovative, environmentally friendly material for projects across California.

CEMEX's Vertua® debuted in the U.S. first in the Golden State. Vertua® offers CO 2 emission reductions of at least 30% when compared to ordinary Portland cement-based concretes. Since its introduction, CEMEX customers in California have taken advantage of the benefits of Vertua® to support infrastructure projects such as the I-10 Corridor Express Lanes in San Bernardino, Calif., office and commercial buildings in Southern California and the Bay Area along with entertainment and multi-use venues such as San Diego State University's Snapdragon Stadium.

"At CEMEX, we are committed to making a difference in climate action and reducing the impact of our operations and products," said CEMEX USA President—California Region, Francisco Rivera. "With Vertua®, our customers can join the journey to build a better future using concrete designed to address climate change and deliver the high-quality performance they expect from CEMEX."

CEMEX has expanded the availability of Vertua® to its other operations in the United States over the past year, so the lower-carbon product can be utilized by customers nationwide.

In addition to offering Vertua®, CEMEX is taking several actions to reduce its CO 2 impact. The company recently updated its ambitious sustainability goals which include reducing its CO 2 emissions globally by 2030 by 47% per ton of cementitious material and delivering concrete with 35% less carbon content when compared to 1990 baseline levels. The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) recently validated our 2030 decarbonization goals for alignment under their new 1.5°C scenario, the most ambitious pathway defined for the industry.

Last year, CEMEX also implemented its Future in Action program that recognizes the opportunity for reducing emissions is not limited to the production process but to the entire life cycle of our products. Future in Action focuses on achieving sustainable excellence through climate action, circularity, and natural resource management with the primary objective of becoming a net-zero CO2 company, concentrating on six pillars: sustainable products and solutions, decarbonizing our operations, circular economy, water and biodiversity, innovation and partnerships, and promoting a green economy.

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high-quality products and reliable services with a rich history of improving the wellbeing of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements and sustainability efforts. Its U.S. network includes 10 cement plants, close to 50 strategically located cement terminals, nearly 50 aggregate quarries and more than 280 ready-mix concrete plants. CEMEX USA has been repeatedly recognized for its efforts in sustainability and energy management, including earning U.S. EPA ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year in 2019 and U.S. EPA ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

